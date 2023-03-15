March 15, 2023 GMT
Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Legacy Christian 81, Liberty Classical 78
New Life Academy 58, Metro Schools College Prep 53
Class AA=
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Concordia Academy 80, St. Paul Academy 72
Minnehaha Academy 92, St. Agnes 67
Class AAAA=
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Osseo 61, Maple Grove 56
Park Center 73, Mounds View 35
Section 6=
Championship=
Wayzata 67, Hopkins 66
