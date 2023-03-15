AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Legacy Christian 81, Liberty Classical 78

New Life Academy 58, Metro Schools College Prep 53

Class AA=

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Concordia Academy 80, St. Paul Academy 72

Minnehaha Academy 92, St. Agnes 67

Class AAAA=

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Osseo 61, Maple Grove 56

Park Center 73, Mounds View 35

Section 6=

Championship=

Wayzata 67, Hopkins 66

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

