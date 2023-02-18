AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

February 18, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 70, Cody-Kilgore 32

Alma 54, Arapahoe 41

Amherst 66, Broken Bow 31

Archbishop Bergan 62, West Point-Beemer 40

Bellevue East 79, Elkhorn South 46

Bellevue West 69, Millard North 49

Bertrand 46, Cambridge 43

Boone Central 67, Crofton 24

Bridgeport 54, Lakota Tech, S.D. 51

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Meridian 23

CWC 58, Elba 19

Centennial 43, Wilber-Clatonia 38

Chadron 56, Potter-Dix 44

Chase County 68, Sutherland 29

Columbus Scotus 39, Aquinas 37

Conestoga 47, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 69, Grand Island 67

Cozad 53, McCook 47

Cross County 68, Friend 58

Deshler 41, Lawrence-Nelson 30

Diller-Odell 48, Weeping Water 38

Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Arcadia-Loup City 30

Dundy County-Stratton 83, Medicine Valley 47

Elkhorn 60, Omaha Roncalli 55

Elm Creek 71, Hi-Line 56

Elmwood-Murdock 50, Louisville 42

Fairbury 65, Falls City 47

Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Nebraska City Lourdes 32

Fort Calhoun 50, North Bend Central 30

Freeman 61, Sterling 15

Gibbon 57, Overton 45

Gordon/Rushville 46, Valentine 30

Grand Island Central Catholic 41, St. Paul 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Norfolk Catholic 30

Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 35

Holdrege 65, Hershey 45

    • Humphrey St. Francis 62, Twin River 27

    Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Plainview 50

    Johnson-Brock 74, Mead 36

    Kearney Catholic 46, Adams Central 42

    Kimball 53, Mitchell 52

    Lincoln High 71, Norfolk 50

    Lincoln Southwest 63, Kearney 50

    Lutheran High Northeast 38, Howells/Dodge 37

    Maywood-Hayes Center 80, Perkins County 58

    McCool Junction 59, Giltner 24

    Millard South 52, Omaha Creighton Prep 44

    Millard West 57, Omaha Central 51

    Nebraska Christian 75, Omaha Christian Academy 45

    Nebraska Lutheran 77, Walthill 60

    Neligh-Oakdale 74, Niobrara-Verdigre 41

    North Central 59, Stuart 53

    North Platte St. Patrick’s 53, Paxton 40

    O’Neill 62, Battle Creek 31

    Ogallala 67, Gothenburg 42

    Omaha Bryan 82, Buena Vista 35

    Omaha Concordia 56, Arlington 36

    Omaha Northwest 90, Omaha South 70

    Palmyra 71, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 27

    Papillion-LaVista 62, Columbus 57

    Papillion-LaVista South 69, Lincoln East 55

    Pierce 30, Wayne 28

    Platteview 49, Crete 48

    Ponca 66, Creighton 35

    Ravenna 65, Ord 42

    Red Cloud 47, Franklin 44

    Riverside 52, Central Valley 20

    Sandhills/Thedford 69, Brady 41

    Sandy Creek 50, Heartland 31

    Scottsbluff 77, Gering 40

    Shelton 64, Silver Lake 43

    Sidney 60, Alliance 44

    Southern Valley 57, Axtell 53

    St. Mary’s 50, Elgin Public/Pope John 34

    Stanton 59, Tri County Northeast 53

    Summerland 47, Boyd County 40

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, South Loup 47

    Sutton 65, Superior 32

    Tekamah-Herman 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 52

    Tri County 79, Lewiston 21

    Wahoo 83, Malcolm 62

    Wallace 80, Creek Valley 32

    Wausa 49, Bloomfield 44

    Waverly 55, Beatrice 46

    West Holt 68, Santee 64

    Westview 78, Omaha Benson 61

    Wood River 46, Kenesaw 44

    Wynot 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

