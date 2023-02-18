Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 70, Cody-Kilgore 32
Alma 54, Arapahoe 41
Amherst 66, Broken Bow 31
Archbishop Bergan 62, West Point-Beemer 40
Bellevue East 79, Elkhorn South 46
Bellevue West 69, Millard North 49
Bertrand 46, Cambridge 43
Boone Central 67, Crofton 24
Bridgeport 54, Lakota Tech, S.D. 51
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Meridian 23
CWC 58, Elba 19
Centennial 43, Wilber-Clatonia 38
Chadron 56, Potter-Dix 44
Chase County 68, Sutherland 29
Columbus Scotus 39, Aquinas 37
Conestoga 47, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 35
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 69, Grand Island 67
Cozad 53, McCook 47
Cross County 68, Friend 58
Deshler 41, Lawrence-Nelson 30
Diller-Odell 48, Weeping Water 38
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Arcadia-Loup City 30
Dundy County-Stratton 83, Medicine Valley 47
Elkhorn 60, Omaha Roncalli 55
Elm Creek 71, Hi-Line 56
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Louisville 42
Fairbury 65, Falls City 47
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Nebraska City Lourdes 32
Fort Calhoun 50, North Bend Central 30
Freeman 61, Sterling 15
Gibbon 57, Overton 45
Gordon/Rushville 46, Valentine 30
Grand Island Central Catholic 41, St. Paul 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Norfolk Catholic 30
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 35
Holdrege 65, Hershey 45
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Twin River 27
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Plainview 50
Johnson-Brock 74, Mead 36
Kearney Catholic 46, Adams Central 42
Kimball 53, Mitchell 52
Lincoln High 71, Norfolk 50
Lincoln Southwest 63, Kearney 50
Lutheran High Northeast 38, Howells/Dodge 37
Maywood-Hayes Center 80, Perkins County 58
McCool Junction 59, Giltner 24
Millard South 52, Omaha Creighton Prep 44
Millard West 57, Omaha Central 51
Nebraska Christian 75, Omaha Christian Academy 45
Nebraska Lutheran 77, Walthill 60
Neligh-Oakdale 74, Niobrara-Verdigre 41
North Central 59, Stuart 53
North Platte St. Patrick’s 53, Paxton 40
O’Neill 62, Battle Creek 31
Ogallala 67, Gothenburg 42
Omaha Bryan 82, Buena Vista 35
Omaha Concordia 56, Arlington 36
Omaha Northwest 90, Omaha South 70
Palmyra 71, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 27
Papillion-LaVista 62, Columbus 57
Papillion-LaVista South 69, Lincoln East 55
Pierce 30, Wayne 28
Platteview 49, Crete 48
Ponca 66, Creighton 35
Ravenna 65, Ord 42
Red Cloud 47, Franklin 44
Riverside 52, Central Valley 20
Sandhills/Thedford 69, Brady 41
Sandy Creek 50, Heartland 31
Scottsbluff 77, Gering 40
Shelton 64, Silver Lake 43
Sidney 60, Alliance 44
Southern Valley 57, Axtell 53
St. Mary’s 50, Elgin Public/Pope John 34
Stanton 59, Tri County Northeast 53
Summerland 47, Boyd County 40
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, South Loup 47
Sutton 65, Superior 32
Tekamah-Herman 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 52
Tri County 79, Lewiston 21
Wahoo 83, Malcolm 62
Wallace 80, Creek Valley 32
Wausa 49, Bloomfield 44
Waverly 55, Beatrice 46
West Holt 68, Santee 64
Westview 78, Omaha Benson 61
Wood River 46, Kenesaw 44
Wynot 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49
