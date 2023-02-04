AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bath Co. 84, Menifee Co. 79, OT

Bethlehem 79, Boyd Co. 64

Burgin 42, Ohio Deaf, Ohio 22

Campbell Co. 62, Beechwood 42

Campbellsville 72, Garrard Co. 49

Clay Co. 66, Williamsburg 42

Edmonson Co. 51, Adair Co. 28

Estill Co. 68, Breathitt Co. 54

Franklin Co. 70, Corbin 57

Great Crossing 58, East Jessamine 36

Harrison Co. 48, St. Patrick 45

Henderson Co. 58, Owensboro 52

Highlands 53, Boone Co. 30

LaRue Co. 57, Fort Knox 21

Letcher County Central 61, Powell Co. 31

Lewis Co. 66, Raceland 35

Lex. Henry Clay 77, Scott Co. 36

Owsley Co. 74, Hazard 59

NBD Invitational=

Bellevue 67, Western Hills 54

Cumberland Co. 49, Bellevue 32

Cumberland Co. 62, Dayton 21

Dayton 41, Fairview 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

