Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bath Co. 84, Menifee Co. 79, OT
Bethlehem 79, Boyd Co. 64
Burgin 42, Ohio Deaf, Ohio 22
Campbell Co. 62, Beechwood 42
Campbellsville 72, Garrard Co. 49
Clay Co. 66, Williamsburg 42
Edmonson Co. 51, Adair Co. 28
Estill Co. 68, Breathitt Co. 54
Franklin Co. 70, Corbin 57
Great Crossing 58, East Jessamine 36
Harrison Co. 48, St. Patrick 45
Henderson Co. 58, Owensboro 52
Highlands 53, Boone Co. 30
LaRue Co. 57, Fort Knox 21
Letcher County Central 61, Powell Co. 31
Lewis Co. 66, Raceland 35
Lex. Henry Clay 77, Scott Co. 36
Owsley Co. 74, Hazard 59
NBD Invitational=
Bellevue 67, Western Hills 54
Cumberland Co. 49, Bellevue 32
Cumberland Co. 62, Dayton 21
Dayton 41, Fairview 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/