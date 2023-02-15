AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore City College 64, Lake Clifton 47

Baltimore Poly 84, Baltimore Douglass 34

C. H. Flowers 74, Parkdale 49

Centennial 48, Mt. Hebron 30

Clear Spring 47, Brunswick 41

Damascus 70, Northwood 30

Dematha 71, Good Counsel 68

Easton 96, Col. Richardson 57

Edgewood 60, Harford Tech 59

Eleanor Roosevelt 55, Bowie 48

Fallston 66, North Harford 58

Fort Hill 83, Oakland Southern 45

Frankfort, W.Va. 60, Northern Garrett 46

Frederick 52, Oakdale 31

Glenelg 62, Marriotts Ridge 38

James M. Bennett 90, Pocomoke 64

Kenwood 80, Patapsco 66

Lanham Christian 76, Calverton 19

Linganore 82, Tuscarora 68

Long Reach 69, Howard 53

MD School for the Deaf 52, Rockbridge Academy 23

North Dorchester 82, North Caroline 46

North East 71, Rising Sun 57

North Hagerstown 63, South Hagerstown 58

Northwest - Mtg 60, Walt Whitman 48

Parkside 75, Crisfield 47

Patterson 48, Edmondson-Westside 43

Patterson Mill 54, Joppatowne 26

Perryville 75, Bel Air 71

Quince Orchard 51, Montgomery Blair 42

Reginald Lewis 75, Southwestern 22

Reservoir 60, Hammond 40

Richard Montgomery 70, Magruder 54

River Hill 50, Atholton 49

Seneca Valley 58, Walter Johnson 55

Snow Hill 64, Washington 50

St. John’s, D.C. 75, Bishop McNamara 67

Stephen Decatur 85, Mardela 41

Thomas Johnson 64, Urbana 57

Wheaton 59, Springbrook 50

Wilde Lake 56, Oakland Mills 54

Williamsport 60, Catoctin 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

