Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Academy, N.Y. 71, Rice Memorial 62

Canaan-Pittsburg 44, Mount Royal, N.H. 31

Hartford 43, Brattleboro 42

Middlebury Union 79, Enosburg Falls 67, OT

Milton 52, Missisquoi Valley Union 41

Mount Abraham Union 64, Mill River Union 14

North Country Union 63, Vergennes Union 40

Rivendell, N.H. 75, Bellows Falls Union 61

Stevens, N.H. 60, Windsor 47

White River Valley 55, Woodstock Union 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

