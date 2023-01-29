Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Academy, N.Y. 71, Rice Memorial 62
Canaan-Pittsburg 44, Mount Royal, N.H. 31
Hartford 43, Brattleboro 42
Middlebury Union 79, Enosburg Falls 67, OT
Milton 52, Missisquoi Valley Union 41
Mount Abraham Union 64, Mill River Union 14
North Country Union 63, Vergennes Union 40
Rivendell, N.H. 75, Bellows Falls Union 61
Stevens, N.H. 60, Windsor 47
White River Valley 55, Woodstock Union 20
