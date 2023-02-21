Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomfield 64, Shiprock 53
Centennial 62, Mayfield 57
Cloudcroft 46, Mescalero Apache 41
Clovis Christian 65, Grady 51
Coronado 34, Santa Fe Waldorf School 32
Laguna-Acoma 61, Navajo Pine 51
Los Alamos 70, Moriarty 36
Loving 69, Hagerman 31
Maxwell 64, Cimarron 49
Mesilla Valley Christian 57, Reserve 28
St. Pius X 59, Belen 39
Thoreau 73, Wingate 49
Valencia 76, Grants 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/