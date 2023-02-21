AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomfield 64, Shiprock 53

Centennial 62, Mayfield 57

Cloudcroft 46, Mescalero Apache 41

Clovis Christian 65, Grady 51

Coronado 34, Santa Fe Waldorf School 32

Laguna-Acoma 61, Navajo Pine 51

Los Alamos 70, Moriarty 36

Loving 69, Hagerman 31

Maxwell 64, Cimarron 49

Mesilla Valley Christian 57, Reserve 28

St. Pius X 59, Belen 39

Thoreau 73, Wingate 49

Valencia 76, Grants 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

