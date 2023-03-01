AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

Regional First Round=

Region 4=

Barren Co. 56, Metcalfe Co. 54

Bowling Green 66, Todd Co. Central 41

Region 6=

Evangel Christian 79, Lou. Fern Creek 53

Lou. Butler 55, Lou. Fairdale 47

Lou. DeSales 62, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 58

Lou. Jeffersontown 74, Lou. Moore 36

Region 7=

Lou. Ballard 91, Lou. Central 83, OT

Lou. DuPont Manual 93, Lou. Christian Academy 65

Lou. Male 82, Lou. Atherton 61

Lou. Trinity 51, Lou. St. Xavier 41

Region 11=

Frederick Douglass 67, Lex. Christian 50

Great Crossing 53, Scott Co. 42

Lexington Catholic 69, Madison Southern 50

Madison Central 87, Western Hills 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

