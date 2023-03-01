Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA Playoffs=
Regional First Round=
Region 4=
Barren Co. 56, Metcalfe Co. 54
Bowling Green 66, Todd Co. Central 41
Region 6=
Evangel Christian 79, Lou. Fern Creek 53
Lou. Butler 55, Lou. Fairdale 47
Lou. DeSales 62, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 58
Lou. Jeffersontown 74, Lou. Moore 36
Region 7=
Lou. Ballard 91, Lou. Central 83, OT
Lou. DuPont Manual 93, Lou. Christian Academy 65
Lou. Male 82, Lou. Atherton 61
Lou. Trinity 51, Lou. St. Xavier 41
Region 11=
Frederick Douglass 67, Lex. Christian 50
Great Crossing 53, Scott Co. 42
Lexington Catholic 69, Madison Southern 50
Madison Central 87, Western Hills 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/