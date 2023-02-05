AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eagar Round Valley 47, Many Farms 35

Flagstaff Northland Prep def. Mountainside, forfeit

Ft. Thomas 37, Joseph City 33

Phoenix Country Day 68, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 38

Rock Point 52, Red Mesa 50

Salome 48, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 35

Sanders Valley 61, St. Johns 52

St John Paul II 50, Mohave Accelerated 45

St. Michael 54, Williams 41

Williams 59, Red Mesa 47

Yuma Catholic 69, Mohave Valley River Valley 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

