Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eagar Round Valley 47, Many Farms 35
Flagstaff Northland Prep def. Mountainside, forfeit
Ft. Thomas 37, Joseph City 33
Phoenix Country Day 68, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 38
Rock Point 52, Red Mesa 50
Salome 48, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 35
Sanders Valley 61, St. Johns 52
St John Paul II 50, Mohave Accelerated 45
St. Michael 54, Williams 41
Williams 59, Red Mesa 47
Yuma Catholic 69, Mohave Valley River Valley 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/