Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hill-Murray 77, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 58

Minnetonka 89, Totino-Grace 80

New Life Academy 92, St. Croix Prep 5

Robbinsdale Cooper 83, Bloomington Kennedy 82

St. Cloud Cathedral 64, Providence Academy 53

St. Francis 73, Becker 62

St. Paul Highland Park 81, St. Paul Harding 43

Stillwater 84, Park (Cottage Grove) 73

Ubah Medical Academy def. Exploration, forfeit

Winona 51, Northfield 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pine River-Backus vs. Kelliher/Northome, ppd.

