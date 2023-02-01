Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Federal Way (8) 19-1 89 1 2. Mount Si 18-2 79 2 3. Curtis (1) 18-3 74 3 4. Olympia 18-3 63 4 5. Gonzaga Prep 16-3 49 6 6. Tahoma 16-3 39 T7 7. Skyline 16-3 36 5 8. Richland 15-2 30 T7 9. Kentridge 15-4 16 T7 10. Woodinville 16-4 8 10

Others receiving votes: Camas 7. Jackson 5.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (7) 18-0 87 1 2. Mt. Spokane (1) 17-1 79 2 3. O'Dea 15-5 72 3 4. Bellevue 17-2 60 T4 5. Gig Harbor 18-2 40 6 6. Auburn 15-5 36 8 7. Nathan Hale (1) 18-1 32 7 8. Eastside Catholic 12-8 30 T4 9. Arlington 16-2 28 10 10. Timberline 15-4 17 9

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Ferris 6. Mountlake Terrace 4. Monroe 2. Mount Vernon 1. Rainier Beach 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Pullman (8) 17-0 80 1 2. Lynden 17-2 66 2 3. Mark Morris 18-1 58 4 4. Anacortes 15-2 57 3 5. Sehome 15-3 47 5 6. Prosser 16-4 35 6 7. Renton 17-1 29 7 8. Tumwater 16-4 27 8 9. R.A. Long 16-3 23 9 10. West Valley (Spokane) 16-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 4. North Kitsap 4.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Annie Wright (6) 18-1 76 1 2. Lynden Christian (2) 17-2 74 2 3. Zillah 18-1 65 3 4. Freeman 18-2 56 4 5. King's 14-5 43 6 6. Toppenish 16-3 36 7 7. Overlake School 14-6 31 8 8. Blaine 12-6 22 5 9. Sultan 16-2 17 10 10. Omak 14-5 12 9

Others receiving votes: La Salle 3. King’s Way Christian School 2. Seton Catholic 1. Quincy 1. Seattle Christian 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Columbia (Burbank) (5) 19-1 80 1 2. Davenport (4) 19-2 75 2 3. Morton-White Pass 16-2 65 3 4. Lake Roosevelt 17-3 64 4 5. Napavine 16-3 55 5 6. Brewster 16-4 46 T6 7. Colfax 16-4 38 T6 8. Chief Leschi 17-2 18 T10 9. Cle Elum-Roslyn 17-2 14 T10 10. Wahkiakum 14-4 12 8

Others receiving votes: Adna 10. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 9. Toutle Lake 6. St. George’s 2. Auburn Adventist Academy 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Division B School Record Points Last Week 1. DeSales (7) 18-1 88 1 2. Wellpinit (2) 19-1 75 2 3. Cusick 16-3 71 3 4. Sunnyside Christian 16-3 65 4 5. Willapa Valley 15-5 50 6 6. Oakville 14-3 42 5 7. Moses Lake Christian Academy 14-3 39 8 8. Mossyrock 14-4 33 7 9. Grace Academy 12-3 11 NR 10. Lummi 14-6 7 T9

Others receiving votes: Tekoa-Rosalia 6. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 4. Mount Vernon Christian 1. Neah Bay 1. Tacoma Baptist 1. Tulalip Heritage 1.