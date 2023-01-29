AP NEWS
    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Buffalo 66, Moorcroft 26

    Douglas 76, Glenrock 42

    Green River 53, Star Valley 38

    Lyman 48, Lander 41

    Saratoga 53, Encampment 32

    Shoshoni 40, Big Piney 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Arvada-Clearmont vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, ccd.

    Big Horn vs. Rocky Mountain, ppd.

    Burns vs. Sundance, ppd.

    Cheyenne East vs. Riverton, ccd.

    Cheyenne South vs. Rock Springs, ppd.

    Cokeville vs. Little Snake River, ppd. to Feb 14th.

    Kaycee vs. Riverside, ccd.

    Lingle-Fort Laramie vs. Pine Bluffs, ppd.

    Lovell vs. Thermopolis, ppd.

    Meeteetse vs. Dubois, ppd.

    Midwest vs. Upton, ppd.

    Newcastle vs. Wheatland, ppd. to Feb 4th.

    Tongue River vs. Greybull, ppd.

    Wind River vs. Kemmerer, ccd.

    Worland vs. Sheridan, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

