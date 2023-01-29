Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 66, Moorcroft 26

Douglas 76, Glenrock 42

Green River 53, Star Valley 38

Lyman 48, Lander 41

Saratoga 53, Encampment 32

Shoshoni 40, Big Piney 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arvada-Clearmont vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, ccd.

Big Horn vs. Rocky Mountain, ppd.

Burns vs. Sundance, ppd.

Cheyenne East vs. Riverton, ccd.

Cheyenne South vs. Rock Springs, ppd.

Cokeville vs. Little Snake River, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Kaycee vs. Riverside, ccd.

Lingle-Fort Laramie vs. Pine Bluffs, ppd.

Lovell vs. Thermopolis, ppd.

Meeteetse vs. Dubois, ppd.

Midwest vs. Upton, ppd.

Newcastle vs. Wheatland, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Tongue River vs. Greybull, ppd.

Wind River vs. Kemmerer, ccd.

Worland vs. Sheridan, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/