Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 66, Moorcroft 26
Douglas 76, Glenrock 42
Green River 53, Star Valley 38
Lyman 48, Lander 41
Saratoga 53, Encampment 32
Shoshoni 40, Big Piney 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arvada-Clearmont vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, ccd.
Big Horn vs. Rocky Mountain, ppd.
Burns vs. Sundance, ppd.
Cheyenne East vs. Riverton, ccd.
Cheyenne South vs. Rock Springs, ppd.
Cokeville vs. Little Snake River, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Kaycee vs. Riverside, ccd.
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs. Pine Bluffs, ppd.
Lovell vs. Thermopolis, ppd.
Meeteetse vs. Dubois, ppd.
Midwest vs. Upton, ppd.
Newcastle vs. Wheatland, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Tongue River vs. Greybull, ppd.
Wind River vs. Kemmerer, ccd.
Worland vs. Sheridan, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/