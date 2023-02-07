Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 80, Louisa 51
Chilhowie 58, Holston 43
Colonial Beach 60, West Point 23
E.C. Glass 60, Brookville 30
Grassfield 66, Lakeland 60
Highland Springs 81, Prince George 40
Hopewell 86, Colonial Heights 69
Jefferson Forest 68, Rustburg 45
John Champe 54, Broad Run 53
Langley 84, Herndon 53
Liberty Christian 52, Amherst County 48
Loudoun County 66, Rock Ridge 47
Middlesex 96, Gloucester 69
Monticello 62, Goochland 60
Roanoke Catholic 77, North Cross 42
Stuart Hall 62, Massanutten Military 44
Tandem Friends School 72, Quantico 29
The New Community School 77, Grove Avenue Baptist 45
Union 44, Ridgeview 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sherando vs. Musselman, W.Va., ppd. to Feb 6th.
