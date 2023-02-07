AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 80, Louisa 51

Chilhowie 58, Holston 43

Colonial Beach 60, West Point 23

E.C. Glass 60, Brookville 30

Grassfield 66, Lakeland 60

Highland Springs 81, Prince George 40

Hopewell 86, Colonial Heights 69

Jefferson Forest 68, Rustburg 45

John Champe 54, Broad Run 53

Langley 84, Herndon 53

Liberty Christian 52, Amherst County 48

Loudoun County 66, Rock Ridge 47

Middlesex 96, Gloucester 69

Monticello 62, Goochland 60

Roanoke Catholic 77, North Cross 42

Stuart Hall 62, Massanutten Military 44

Tandem Friends School 72, Quantico 29

The New Community School 77, Grove Avenue Baptist 45

Union 44, Ridgeview 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sherando vs. Musselman, W.Va., ppd. to Feb 6th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.