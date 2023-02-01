Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 66, Paintsville 53
Cooper 63, Highlands 45
Danville 79, Garrard Co. 37
Danville Christian 46, Lincoln Co. 29
Dixie Heights 69, Ludlow 42
East Jessamine 53, Burgin 45
Frederick Douglass 56, Madison Southern 33
Gallatin Co. 59, Trimble Co. 36
Great Crossing 46, Lex. Lafayette 41
Lex. Bryan Station 62, Western Hills 39
Lou. Sacred Heart 73, Lou. Christian Academy 52
Monroe Co. 47, Clinton Co. 35
North Laurel 66, Oneida Baptist 11
Oldham County 57, Collins 41
Owen Co. 62, Carroll Co. 39
Paris 58, Lex. Paul Dunbar 23
Pikeville 68, East Ridge 53
Somerset 71, West Jessamine 41
South Laurel 86, Williamsburg 43
Southwestern 60, McCreary Central 31
Spencer Co. 54, Shelby Co. 19
Taylor Co. 77, Adair Co. 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ballard Memorial vs. Graves Co., ccd.
Caldwell Co. vs. Fort Campbell, ccd.
Carlisle Co. vs. Fulton Co., ppd. to Feb 6th.
Christian Fellowship vs. Calloway Co., ccd.
Crittenden Co. vs. Paducah Tilghman, ccd.
Fulton Co. vs. Mayfield, ccd.
Hancock Co. vs. Owensboro Apollo, ccd.
Henderson Co. vs. Hopkinsville, ccd.
Hickman Co. vs. Fulton City, ccd.
Livingston Central vs. Trigg Co., ccd.
Lyon Co. vs. Dawson Springs, ccd.
Madisonville vs. McCracken County (Paducah), ccd.
Marshall Co. vs. Union Co., ccd.
Ohio Co. vs. Whitesville Trinity, ccd.
Todd Co. Central vs. Hopkins Co. Central, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/