GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 66, Paintsville 53

Cooper 63, Highlands 45

Danville 79, Garrard Co. 37

Danville Christian 46, Lincoln Co. 29

Dixie Heights 69, Ludlow 42

East Jessamine 53, Burgin 45

Frederick Douglass 56, Madison Southern 33

Gallatin Co. 59, Trimble Co. 36

Great Crossing 46, Lex. Lafayette 41

Lex. Bryan Station 62, Western Hills 39

Lou. Sacred Heart 73, Lou. Christian Academy 52

Monroe Co. 47, Clinton Co. 35

North Laurel 66, Oneida Baptist 11

Oldham County 57, Collins 41

Owen Co. 62, Carroll Co. 39

Paris 58, Lex. Paul Dunbar 23

Pikeville 68, East Ridge 53

Somerset 71, West Jessamine 41

South Laurel 86, Williamsburg 43

Southwestern 60, McCreary Central 31

Spencer Co. 54, Shelby Co. 19

Taylor Co. 77, Adair Co. 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ballard Memorial vs. Graves Co., ccd.

Caldwell Co. vs. Fort Campbell, ccd.

Carlisle Co. vs. Fulton Co., ppd. to Feb 6th.

Christian Fellowship vs. Calloway Co., ccd.

Crittenden Co. vs. Paducah Tilghman, ccd.

Fulton Co. vs. Mayfield, ccd.

Hancock Co. vs. Owensboro Apollo, ccd.

Henderson Co. vs. Hopkinsville, ccd.

Hickman Co. vs. Fulton City, ccd.

Livingston Central vs. Trigg Co., ccd.

Lyon Co. vs. Dawson Springs, ccd.

Madisonville vs. McCracken County (Paducah), ccd.

Marshall Co. vs. Union Co., ccd.

Ohio Co. vs. Whitesville Trinity, ccd.

Todd Co. Central vs. Hopkins Co. Central, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/