Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 70, Rock County Christian 40

WIAA Playoffs Regional Quarterfinal=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Appleton North 61, Hortonville 59

Hudson 64, D.C. Everest 44

Neenah 81, Appleton West 71

Superior 47, Oshkosh West 41, OT

Section 2=

De Pere 81, Milwaukee King 34

Homestead 77, Kimberly 68

Kaukauna 62, Sheboygan North 60

Marquette University 87, Fond du Lac 80

Section 3=

Arrowhead 80, Madison La Follette 59

Brookfield East 67, Hamilton 62

Middleton 53, Madison Memorial 38

Milwaukee Hamilton 73, Waunakee 67

Section 4=

Franklin 62, Janesville Craig 55

Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Waukesha South 51

Kettle Moraine 56, Oak Creek 50

Mukwonago 63, Muskego 55

Division 2=

Section 1=

La Crosse Central 41, Onalaska 39

Medford Area 53, Rice Lake 42

Mosinee 77, Shawano 65

New London 83, Fox Valley Lutheran 74

Section 2=

Nicolet 52, West Bend East 39

Notre Dame 61, Ashwaubenon 48

West De Pere 98, Port Washington 60

Whitefish Bay 64, Cedarburg 55

Section 3=

McFarland 74, Monona Grove 72

Stoughton 71, Mount Horeb 69

Westosha Central 69, Waukesha West 61

Whitnall 70, Burlington 59

Section 4=

Greenfield 89, Waukesha North 71

Pewaukee 96, New Berlin West 50

Pius XI Catholic 84, Wauwatosa West 66

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Milwaukee Lutheran 32

    • Division 3=

    Section 1=

    Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 80, Elk Mound 48

    Osceola 51, Baldwin-Woodville 36

    Prescott 83, Northwestern 72

    West Salem 77, Wisconsin Dells 55

    Section 2=

    Brillion 63, Kiel 45

    Campbellsport 43, Southern Door 36

    Little Chute 60, Northland Pines 49

    Xavier 75, Winneconne 58

    Section 3=

    Columbus 71, Lake Country Lutheran 45

    Edgewood 63, New Glarus 62

    Lakeside Lutheran 59, Lake Mills 45

    Turner 69, Platteville 63

    Section 4=

    Dominican 95, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 66

    Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Brown Deer 69

    Racine St. Catherine’s 73, Big Foot 37

    Saint Thomas More 70, Catholic Memorial 55

    Division 4=

    Section 1=

    Cameron 70, Ladysmith 60

    Fall Creek 74, Spring Valley 47

    Unity 54, Cumberland 51

    Whitehall 65, Durand 48

    Section 2=

    Auburndale 64, Weyauwega-Fremont 48

    Crivitz 69, Kewaunee 62

    Marathon 59, Stratford 43

    St. Mary Catholic 84, Oconto 81

    Section 3=

    Belleville 74, Deerfield 72

    Luther 87, Cuba City 64

    Marshall 55, Darlington 49, 2OT

    Mineral Point 65, Bangor 51

    Section 4=

    Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61, Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 46

    Kohler 82, St. Marys Springs 72

    Valders 62, Howards Grove 60

    Williams Bay 64, Horicon 57

    Division 5=

    Section 1=

    Hurley 75, Prentice 69

    McDonell Central 47, Owen-Withee 40

    Solon Springs 72, Drummond 29

    Thorp 59, Bruce 38

    Section 2=

    Gibraltar 68, Oneida Nation 35

    Newman Catholic 72, Columbus Catholic 53

    Pacelli 66, Port Edwards 45

    Three Lakes 62, Gillett 54

    Section 3=

    Hillsboro 70, Alma/Pepin 56

    Potosi 68, Southwestern 64

    Royall 85, Cochrane-Fountain City 58

    Wauzeka-Steuben 64, Seneca 54

    Section 4=

    Cambria-Friesland 47, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 44

    Fall River 73, Salam School 47

    Heritage Christian 77, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 54

    Reedsville 63, Oakfield 54

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.