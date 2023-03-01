AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 55, Rose Hill 44

Circle 58, Ulysses 51

Clay Center 62, Augusta 60, OT

McPherson 71, Chapman 39

Pratt 56, Mulvane 40

Rock Creek 54, Abilene 50

Wellington 50, Buhler 40

Sub-State Quarterfinal=

Class 3A=

Anderson County=

Burlington 59, Santa Fe Trail 56

Wellsville 86, Osawatomie 31

Eureka=

Wichita Collegiate 78, Eureka 19

Wichita Trinity 62, Douglass 45

Girard=

Frontenac 67, Cherryvale 51

Galena 54, Baxter Springs 30

Girard 65, Riverton 45

Lakin=

Colby 72, Southwestern Hts. 42

Holcomb 55, Scott City 53

Lyons=

Cheney 73, Halstead 29

Hesston 86, Nickerson 39

Kingman 75, Chaparral 69

Marysville=

Nemaha Central 55, Concordia 48

Perry-Lecompton=

Heritage Christian 64, Royal Valley 48

Russell=

Beloit 74, Hoisington 40

Norton 43, Smoky Valley 33

Sub-State Semifinal=

Class 6A East=

Sub-State 1=

Blue Valley 49, SM South 47

Sub-State 3=

Olathe West 59, Gardner-Edgerton 52

Class 6A West=

Sub-State 1=

Garden City 81, Topeka 61

ADVERTISEMENT

Junction City 65, Lawrence Free State 42

Sub-State 2=

Wichita Heights 64, Wichita East 31

Wichita Northwest 66, Wichita South 60

Sub-State 3=

Lawrence 67, Dodge City 39

Manhattan 57, Wichita Southeast 55

Sub-State 4=

Derby 69, Wichita West 52

Washburn Rural 60, Wichita Campus 51

Class 4A East=

Sub-State 1=

Sports

  • Jokic has 100th triple-double; Nuggets down Rockets 133-112

  • Rangers acquire star winger Patrick Kane from Blackhawks

  • Rodgers, QBs become top attractions at NFL combine

  • Giannis returns, Bucks beat Nets 118-104 for 15th straight

    • Atchison 81, Coffeyville 48

    Sub-State 2=

    Eudora 57, Independence 39

    Wamego 52, Ottawa 45

    Sub-State 3=

    Baldwin 69, Iola 41

    Holton 61, Fort Scott 54

    Sub-State 4=

    Bishop Miege 87, Louisburg 42

    Labette County 53, Chanute 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.