AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional First Round=

Class 1A=

49. Kouts=

Tri-Township 53, Hammond Science and Tech 15

Washington Twp. 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 31

50. Culver=

Michigan City Marquette 67, Oregon-Davis 49

51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk=

Lakewood Park 49, Hamilton 13

52. Tri-County=

N. White 56, W. Central 38

Tri-County 63, Frontier 34

54. Attica=

Faith Christian 65, Clinton Central 56, OT

Fountain Central 40, N. Vermillion 32

56. Randolph Southern=

Randolph Southern 62, Cambridge City 23

Tri 61, Union City 45

57. Bloomfield=

N. Central (Farmersburg) 45, Shakamak 40, OT

59. Eminence=

Greenwood Christian 53, Indpls Tindley 41

60. Southwestern (Shelby)=

Jac-Cen-Del 64, Waldron 19

62. Rising Sun=

Rising Sun 62, Medora 19

Trinity Lutheran 51, Madison Shawe 38

63. Springs Valley=

Vincennes Rivet 35, Loogootee 25

Class 2A=

33. Andrean=

N. Newton 47, Lighthouse CPA 5

Whiting 52, Gary 21st Century 33

34. N. Judson=

ADVERTISEMENT

LaVille 56, N. Judson 43

S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Hebron 25

35. Central Noble=

Central Noble 54, Prairie Hts. 34

Westview 36, Churubusco 35

36. Cass=

Pioneer 58, Wabash 57

37. Bluffton=

Bluffton 49, Manchester 35

S. Adams 61, Whitko 42

38. Lafayette Catholic=

Carroll (Flora) 69, Covington 30

Seeger 50, Delphi 48

39. Blackford=

Sports

  • AP source: Broncos get Payton as coach in deal with Saints

  • Brother vs. brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl showdown

  • James climbs to fourth place on NBA's career assists list

  • Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach

    • Eastbrook 50, Madison-Grant 18

    40. Wapahani=

    Lapel 49, Wapahani 43

    41. Hagerstown=

    Northeastern 51, Hagerstown 24

    42. Triton Central=

    Eastern Hancock 49, Triton Central 44

    44. Greencastle=

    Greencastle 55, Southmont 39

    45. Switzerland Co.=

    S. Ripley 41, N. Decatur 35

    46. Austin=

    Providence 56, Eastern (Pekin) 39

    Class 3A=

    17. Griffith=

    Boone Grove 54, Griffith 21

    18. Bremen=

    Bremen 34, Rochester 21

    Glenn 35, Culver Academy 27

    19. Mishawaka Marian=

    Mishawaka Marian 49, Jimtown 38

    20. Fairfield=

    NorthWood 50, Wawasee 42

    21. Ft. Wayne Concordia=

    Heritage 48, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37

    22. Benton Central=

    Twin Lakes 76, N. Montgomery 23

    23. Norwell=

    Peru 44, Maconaquah 42

    24. Hamilton Heights=

    Jay Co. 68, Centerville 14

    25. Lebanon=

    Lebanon 47, Western Boone 36

    27. Indpls Brebeuf=

    Heritage Christian 60, Indpls Herron 27

    Indpls Chatard 45, Guerin Catholic 43, OT

    28. Speedway=

    Indpls Washington 42, Christel House Manual 24

    Speedway 41, Beech Grove 29

    29. Rushville=

    Connersville 52, S. Dearborn 45

    30. Corydon=

    Corydon 58, Charlestown 39

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Madison 52, Salem 29

    Class 4A=

    1. Lake Central=

    Hammond Central 57, Hammond Morton 55

    2. Lowell=

    Hobart 57, Kankakee Valley 46

    3. Plymouth=

    S. Bend Washington 85, Mishawaka 51

    4. Concord=

    Northridge 59, Penn 52

    Warsaw 61, Concord 21

    5. DeKalb=

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 38

    DeKalb 58, Ft. Wayne North 33

    6. Huntington North=

    Homestead 46, Columbia City 45

    New Haven 56, Ft. Wayne South 52

    7. Lafayette Jeff=

    Kokomo 31, McCutcheon 22

    Logansport 55, Marion 17

    8. Noblesville=

    Fishers 63, Carmel 43

    Zionsville 45, Westfield 31

    9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)=

    Pendleton Hts. 57, Greenfield 20

    10. Lawrence Central=

    Lawrence North 44, Indpls N. Central 38

    11. Southport=

    Indpls Ben Davis 70, Southport 48

    12. Terre Haute South=

    Plainfield 51, Terre Haute North 38

    13. Bloomington South=

    Center Grove 56, Greenwood 26

    Mooresville 50, Bloomington South 49

    ADVERTISEMENT

    14. Shelbyville=

    Columbus East 60, E. Central 50

    Franklin 48, Columbus North 45

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Evansville Central vs. Castle, ppd.

    Evansville Harrison vs. Jasper, ppd.

    Evansville Mater Dei vs. Boonville, ppd.

    Jennings Co. vs. Bedford N. Lawrence, ppd.

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Evansville Memorial, ppd.

    N. Daviess vs. Paoli, ppd.

    N. Posey vs. Forest Park, ppd.

    Princeton vs. Pike Central, ppd.

    S. Central (Elizabeth) vs. W. Washington, ppd.

    Southridge vs. Heritage Hills, ppd.

    Vincennes (South Knox— vs. Sullivan, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.