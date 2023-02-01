AP NEWS
Tuesday's Scores

February 1, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 72, Marshall 63

Alton 80, Granite City 29

Amboy 30, Newark 25

Aurora (East) 55, Larkin 35

Aurora Central Catholic 52, IC Catholic 49

Beardstown 52, Liberty 49

Belleville West 50, Belleville East 33

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 53, Proviso East 47

Chicago (Butler) 81, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 9

Cristo Rey 44, Chicago (Soto) High School 36

Decatur St. Teresa 62, Mt. Pulaski 59

Dupo 38, Maryville Christian 21

Edwardsville 48, Collinsville 39

Effingham 65, Charleston 10

Fieldcrest 82, Henry 18

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (FCW) 54, Bloomington Christian 27

Forreston 47, Oregon 21

Freeport 49, Belvidere North 45

Geneseo 77, United Township High School 49

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 53, Pecatonica 40

Glenbard East 60, Bensenville (Fenton) 38

Glenbard South 61, Elgin 31

Glenbrook South 44, Lake Park 41

Highland 63, Jerseyville Jersey 38

Hillcrest 53, Thornton Fractional North 47

Hinsdale South 37, Addison Trail 19

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Sandburg 25

Hononegah 57, Rockford Auburn 49

Hyde Park 73, Lake View 23

Joliet West 51, Romeoville 43

Kaneland 48, St. Francis 40

Lake Forest 45, Stevenson 42

Latin 50, Morgan Park Academy 19

Lemont 49, Bremen 39

Libertyville 45, Lake Zurich 19

Lincoln 62, Mt. Zion 25

    • Lincoln Way Central 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 25

    Lincoln Way West 69, Kankakee 42

    Litchfield 50, Raymond Lincolnwood 24

    Lyons 27, Downers North 25

    Machesney Park Harlem 51, Rockford Jefferson 44

    Marengo 49, Johnsburg 40

    Mascoutah 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 50

    Mississippi Valley Christian 49, Thomas Jefferson, Mo. 18

    Mother McAuley 53, River Forest Trinity 45

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53, Greenfield-Northwestern 23

    Mundelein 37, Warren Township 34

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 59, Metea Valley 23

    New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 53, Pawnee 22

    Nokomis 71, North-Mac 48

    Normal Community 55, Mahomet-Seymour 30

    O’Fallon 73, East St. Louis 48

    Oak Forest 47, Reavis 42

    Oak Lawn Community 59, Tinley Park 25

    Oak Lawn Richards 54, Argo 50

    Orangeville 41, Lena-Winslow 37

    Oswego East 57, Minooka 55

    Pekin 41, Canton 30

    Petersburg PORTA 52, Williamsville 9

    Plainfield East 72, Plainfield Central 47

    Plainfield North 49, Oswego 34

    Regina 47, Woodlands Academy 23

    Richwoods 45, Washington 42

    Robinson 75, Dieterich 48

    Rochelle 49, Plano 41

    Rochester 65, Eisenhower 32

    Rockford Boylan 69, Rockford East 20

    Sandwich 36, Morris 35

    Seneca 58, St. Bede 57

    Skokie (Ida Crown) 46, CICS-Northtown 14

    South Beloit 42, Kirkland Hiawatha 28

    South Elgin 57, West Chicago 42

    St. Charles East 53, Wheaton Warrenville South 47

    St. Charles North 51, Hinsdale Central 32

    St. Edward 46, Westmont 44

    Stagg 52, Andrew 45

    Staunton 78, Madison 12

    Sycamore 55, La Salle-Peru 29

    Taylorville 58, Mattoon 37

    Thornton Fractional South 91, Blue Island Eisenhower 26

    Walther Christian Academy 31, Harvest Christian Academy 29

    Waubonsie Valley 80, DeKalb 24

    Westinghouse 61, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 28

    Wheaton Academy 48, Ridgewood 16

    Willowbrook 44, Leyden 14

    Willows 38, Chicago-University 31

    Yorkville 42, Aurora (West Aurora) 30

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Sesser-Valier-Waltonville vs. Goreville, ppd. to Feb 9th.

    Trico vs. Sparta, ccd.

    ___

