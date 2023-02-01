Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 72, Marshall 63
Alton 80, Granite City 29
Amboy 30, Newark 25
Aurora (East) 55, Larkin 35
Aurora Central Catholic 52, IC Catholic 49
Beardstown 52, Liberty 49
Belleville West 50, Belleville East 33
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 53, Proviso East 47
Chicago (Butler) 81, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 9
Cristo Rey 44, Chicago (Soto) High School 36
Decatur St. Teresa 62, Mt. Pulaski 59
Dupo 38, Maryville Christian 21
Edwardsville 48, Collinsville 39
Effingham 65, Charleston 10
Fieldcrest 82, Henry 18
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (FCW) 54, Bloomington Christian 27
Forreston 47, Oregon 21
Freeport 49, Belvidere North 45
Geneseo 77, United Township High School 49
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 53, Pecatonica 40
Glenbard East 60, Bensenville (Fenton) 38
Glenbard South 61, Elgin 31
Glenbrook South 44, Lake Park 41
Highland 63, Jerseyville Jersey 38
Hillcrest 53, Thornton Fractional North 47
Hinsdale South 37, Addison Trail 19
Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Sandburg 25
Hononegah 57, Rockford Auburn 49
Hyde Park 73, Lake View 23
Joliet West 51, Romeoville 43
Kaneland 48, St. Francis 40
Lake Forest 45, Stevenson 42
Latin 50, Morgan Park Academy 19
Lemont 49, Bremen 39
Libertyville 45, Lake Zurich 19
Lincoln 62, Mt. Zion 25
Lincoln Way Central 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 25
Lincoln Way West 69, Kankakee 42
Litchfield 50, Raymond Lincolnwood 24
Lyons 27, Downers North 25
Machesney Park Harlem 51, Rockford Jefferson 44
Marengo 49, Johnsburg 40
Mascoutah 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 50
Mississippi Valley Christian 49, Thomas Jefferson, Mo. 18
Mother McAuley 53, River Forest Trinity 45
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53, Greenfield-Northwestern 23
Mundelein 37, Warren Township 34
Naperville Neuqua Valley 59, Metea Valley 23
New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 53, Pawnee 22
Nokomis 71, North-Mac 48
Normal Community 55, Mahomet-Seymour 30
O’Fallon 73, East St. Louis 48
Oak Forest 47, Reavis 42
Oak Lawn Community 59, Tinley Park 25
Oak Lawn Richards 54, Argo 50
Orangeville 41, Lena-Winslow 37
Oswego East 57, Minooka 55
Pekin 41, Canton 30
Petersburg PORTA 52, Williamsville 9
Plainfield East 72, Plainfield Central 47
Plainfield North 49, Oswego 34
Regina 47, Woodlands Academy 23
Richwoods 45, Washington 42
Robinson 75, Dieterich 48
Rochelle 49, Plano 41
Rochester 65, Eisenhower 32
Rockford Boylan 69, Rockford East 20
Sandwich 36, Morris 35
Seneca 58, St. Bede 57
Skokie (Ida Crown) 46, CICS-Northtown 14
South Beloit 42, Kirkland Hiawatha 28
South Elgin 57, West Chicago 42
St. Charles East 53, Wheaton Warrenville South 47
St. Charles North 51, Hinsdale Central 32
St. Edward 46, Westmont 44
Stagg 52, Andrew 45
Staunton 78, Madison 12
Sycamore 55, La Salle-Peru 29
Taylorville 58, Mattoon 37
Thornton Fractional South 91, Blue Island Eisenhower 26
Walther Christian Academy 31, Harvest Christian Academy 29
Waubonsie Valley 80, DeKalb 24
Westinghouse 61, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 28
Wheaton Academy 48, Ridgewood 16
Willowbrook 44, Leyden 14
Willows 38, Chicago-University 31
Yorkville 42, Aurora (West Aurora) 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville vs. Goreville, ppd. to Feb 9th.
Trico vs. Sparta, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/