Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 16, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 1A=

Second Round=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 35

Lourdes Regional 55, Shade 34

Meadowbrook Christian 41, Linville Hill 24

Mountain View 41, Christian School of York 26

Neumann 40, The Christian Academy 37

Otto-Eldred 49, Bishop Guilfoyle 37

Union Area 39, Elk County Catholic 35

Williamsburg 48, Dubois Central Catholic 45

PIAA Class 2A=

Second Round=

Montrose 49, Marian Catholic 47

PIAA Class 3A=

Second Round=

Dunmore 52, Imhotep Charter 34

Lake-Lehman 50, Columbia 48

PIAA Class 4A=

Second Round=

Allentown Central Catholic 51, Delone 37

Blackhawk 38, Knoch 35

Fairview 54, Penn Cambria 51

Lansdale Catholic 79, Jersey Shore 42

Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Harbor Creek 34

Scranton Prep 51, Nazareth Academy 47, OT

Trinity 67, Universal Audenried Charter School 50

Wyomissing 40, Neumann-Goretti 33

PIAA Class 5A=

Second Round=

Archbishop Wood 42, Villa Maria 29

Bayard Rustin High School 49, Abington Heights 46

Bethlehem Catholic 34, Gwynedd Mercy 24

Bishop Shanahan 43, Pittston Area 35

Erie Cathedral Prep 51, Mars 34

Hollidaysburg 48, Oakland Catholic 47

McKeesport 63, Penn-Trafford 25

South Fayette 69, Mechanicsburg 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

