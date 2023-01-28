AP NEWS
The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 71, Heritage 41

Anderson 78, McCutcheon 34

Austin 71, Salem 44

Avon 59, Westfield 56

Barr-Reeve 54, Shoals 30

Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Jeffersonville 50

Beech Grove 55, Indpls Lutheran 49

Bethany Christian 51, Oregon-Davis 36

Blackford 65, Eastbrook 44

Bloomfield 68, N. Central (Farmersburg) 38

Bloomington South 64, Terre Haute South 59

Blue River 50, Monroe Central 33

Brownsburg 44, Zionsville 40

Brownstown 81, Charlestown 42

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne Snider 56

Central Noble 79, Churubusco 32

Chesterton 49, Lake Central 47

Concord 48, Wawasee 39

Connersville 75, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 70

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Calumet Christian 52

Crawfordsville 58, Frankfort 40

Culver 65, LaVille 54

Daleville 72, Union (Modoc) 13

Danville 72, Tri-West 57

Decatur Central 69, Plainfield 61

Delphi 64, Tri-Central 57

E. Central 47, Columbus East 45

Eastern (Pekin) 65, Springs Valley 45

Eastern Hancock 52, Lapel 48

Edgewood 51, W. Vigo 50

Edinburgh 71, Morristown 41

Elkhart 54, Jimtown 32

Ev. Day 88, Wood Memorial 55

Evansville Bosse 65, Vincennes (South Knox— 62

Evansville Christian 60, Gibson Southern 42

Evansville Harrison 80, Vincennes 65

Evansville Mater Dei 72, Heritage Hills 61

Evansville North 65, New Albany 60

    • Evansville Reitz 76, Evansville Central 62

    Fishers 53, Franklin Central 40

    Floyd Central 68, Seymour 56

    Fountain Central 62, Faith Christian 36

    Franklin 70, Martinsville 52

    Frankton 50, Elwood 40

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 63, Ft. Wayne North 61

    Ft. Wayne South 55, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 37

    Glenn 57, S. Bend Adams 47

    Goshen 47, Mishawaka 44, OT

    Greenfield 76, Pendleton Hts. 44

    Greenwood 33, Indpls Perry Meridian 30

    Greenwood Christian 66, Eminence 42

    Hagerstown 51, Union City 47

    Henryville 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46

    Heritage Christian 84, Shenandoah 67

    Homestead 66, Ft. Wayne Northrop 48

    Indpls Attucks 66, Christel House Manual 52

    Indpls Ben Davis 46, Carmel 45

    Indpls Brebeuf 57, Indpls Chatard 52

    Indpls Metro 72, Indpls Tindley 59

    Indpls N. Central 70, Warren Central 63

    Jac-Cen-Del 40, Oldenburg 34

    Jasper 46, Dubois 34

    Jay Co. 55, Bluffton 28

    Kokomo 49, Lafayette Jeff 43

    Kouts 79, Boone Grove 63

    Lafayette Harrison 55, Richmond 42

    Lakeland Christian 43, Argos 34

    Lebanon 48, Southmont 34

    Linton 79, Eastern (Greene) 42

    Maconaquah 74, Cass 69

    Marion 83, Logansport 53

    Mishawaka Marian 69, S. Bend Washington 49

    Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 57

    Mooresville 58, Whiteland 53

    Morgan Twp. 45, Hanover Central 32

    Muncie Burris 48, Seton Catholic 32

    N. Daviess 72, Clay City 43

    N. Decatur 52, Batesville 41

    N. Knox 78, Washington Catholic 31

    N. Putnam 64, Owen Valley 52

    N. Vermillion 57, Covington 45

    New Palestine 60, Yorktown 53

    Noblesville 49, Hamilton Southeastern 40

    NorthWood 53, Warsaw 36

    Northview 64, Cloverdale 43

    Oak Hill 60, Madison-Grant 29

    Orleans 61, Borden 26

    Paoli 68, Corydon 44

    Parke Heritage 61, Riverton Parke 38

    Penn 76, S. Bend Riley 61

    Plymouth 51, Northridge 48

    Prairie Hts. 57, Fremont 45

    Providence 51, Christian Academy 32

    Red Hill, Ill. 57, Vincennes Rivet 47

    Rising Sun 64, Madison Shawe 47

    Rossville 48, Eastern (Greentown) 47

    S. Adams 45, Southern Wells 41

    S. Bend Clay 70, Bremen 46

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, New Prairie 46

    S. Bend Trinity 67, Clinton Christian 17

    S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Tri-Township 40

    S. Dearborn 62, Rushville 27

    S. Putnam 58, Providence Cristo Rey 48

    S. Spencer 56, Pike Central 50

    Shakamak 70, S. Vermillion 61

    Silver Creek 63, Madison 39

    Southport 51, Columbus North 44

    Southridge 50, Forest Park 48, OT

    Southwood 93, N. Miami 30

    Sullivan 67, Brown Co. 34

    Switzerland Co. 55, S. Decatur 51

    Taylor 64, Sheridan 53

    Tipton 65, Hamilton Hts. 57

    Trinity Lutheran 64, Crothersville 58, OT

    University 72, Anderson Prep Academy 18

    W. Noble 50, Fairfield 31

    Wapahani 57, Delta 49

    Washington 77, Tecumseh 62

    Western Boone 40, N. Montgomery 39

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Carroll (Flora) vs. N. White, ppd.

    Seeger vs. Benton Central, ppd.

    Twin Lakes vs. Northwestern, ppd.

    Westview vs. Eastside, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

