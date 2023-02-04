Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 64, Nashua South 58
Coe-Brown 70, Kingswood 57
Colebrook 55, Groveton 43
Derryfield 68, Epping 45
Exeter 71, Timberlane 54
Gilford 80, Inter-Lakes 41
Gorham 44, Lisbon 13
Lebanon 59, John Stark 50
Nashua North 75, Salem 59
Newmarket 41, Pittsfield 38
Pelham 78, Sanborn Regional 71
Pinkerton 76, Windham 45
Portsmouth 62, Spaulding 46
Winnacunnet 61, Concord 47
Woodsville 65, Littleton 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
ConVal vs. Hollis/Brookline, ppd.
Kennett vs. Souhegan, ppd.
Prospect Mountain vs. Somersworth, ppd. to Feb 6th.
___
