AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 64, Nashua South 58

Coe-Brown 70, Kingswood 57

Colebrook 55, Groveton 43

Derryfield 68, Epping 45

Exeter 71, Timberlane 54

Gilford 80, Inter-Lakes 41

Gorham 44, Lisbon 13

Lebanon 59, John Stark 50

Nashua North 75, Salem 59

Newmarket 41, Pittsfield 38

Pelham 78, Sanborn Regional 71

Pinkerton 76, Windham 45

Portsmouth 62, Spaulding 46

Winnacunnet 61, Concord 47

Woodsville 65, Littleton 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

ConVal vs. Hollis/Brookline, ppd.

Kennett vs. Souhegan, ppd.

Prospect Mountain vs. Somersworth, ppd. to Feb 6th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.