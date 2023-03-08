March 8, 2023 GMT
Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Semifinal=
Akr. Hoban 44, Lakewood St. Edward 40
Division IV=
Regional Semifinal=
Berlin Hiland 55, Stewart Federal Hocking 51
Convoy Crestview 61, Sycamore Mohawk 40
Dalton 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46
Jackson Center 54, Cols. Patriot Prep 45
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Hamler Patrick Henry 42
Northside Christian 66, Franklin Furnace Green 56
Richmond Hts. 93, Cornerstone Christian 52
Russia 41, Troy Christian 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/