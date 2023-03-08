AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Akr. Hoban 44, Lakewood St. Edward 40

Division IV=

Regional Semifinal=

Berlin Hiland 55, Stewart Federal Hocking 51

Convoy Crestview 61, Sycamore Mohawk 40

Dalton 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46

Jackson Center 54, Cols. Patriot Prep 45

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Hamler Patrick Henry 42

Northside Christian 66, Franklin Furnace Green 56

Richmond Hts. 93, Cornerstone Christian 52

Russia 41, Troy Christian 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

