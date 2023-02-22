AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 68, Ypsilanti 45

Adrian Madison 43, Erie-Mason 39

Allen Park 72, Garden City 46

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Detroit Country Day 52

Allendale 50, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46

Alma 70, Saginaw Swan Valley 55

Ann Arbor Huron 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 38

Ann Arbor Pioneer 53, Saline 49

Battle Creek Lakeview 54, Otsego 38

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 61, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 46

Berrien Springs 46, Bridgman 30

Birmingham Seaholm 62, Novi 59, OT

Britton-Deerfield 63, Sand Creek 52

Bronson 79, Quincy 48

Burton Genesee Christian 57, Burton Bendle 30

Byron Center 62, East Grand Rapids 53

Cadillac 57, Big Rapids 56

Carrollton 72, Mount Morris 63

Cassopolis 51, Lawrence 30

Coldwater 52, Battle Creek Harper Creek 41

Concord 51, Reading 35

DeWitt 48, Holt 43

Dearborn Advanced Technology 56, Detroit Osborn 50

Decatur 48, Marcellus 46

Deckerville 72, Genesee 68

Detroit U-D Jesuit 54, Warren De La Salle 48

ADVERTISEMENT

Dexter 50, Monroe 33

Elk Rapids 71, Grayling 52

Ellsworth 63, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 50

Escanaba 63, Gwinn 49

Flat Rock 57, Monroe Jefferson 29

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 101, Flint Powers 58

Forest Hills Eastern 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 50

Grand Ledge 73, East Lansing 58

Sports

  • Hawks fire Nate McMillan with team stuck in 8th in East

  • Alabama hoops star delivered gun in shooting, police say

  • Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar back in concussion protocol

  • Nuggets' Jokic has a chance to join some exclusive clubs

    • Grand Rapids Northview 54, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 36

    Grand Rapids South Christian 82, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54

    Grand Rapids Union 58, Zeeland East 46

    Grandville 50, Jenison 39

    Grandville Calvin Christian 84, Kelloggsville 40

    Hamilton 57, Grand Rapids West Catholic 45

    Harbor Springs 71, East Jordan 67

    Hemlock 59, St. Charles 33

    Hesperia 46, Manistee Catholic Central 43

    Hillman 51, Lincoln-Alcona 34

    Holland Christian 44, Coopersville 34

    Hudson 47, Dundee 35

    Hudsonville 61, Grand Haven 48

    Ida 58, Brooklyn Columbia Central 32

    Jackson 83, Chelsea 81

    Jonesville 54, Union City 23

    Kalamazoo Christian 53, Watervliet 50

    Lake Orion 50, Rochester 37

    Lansing Sexton 70, Haslett 60

    Lansing Waverly 85, Lansing Everett 51

    Lawton 49, Coloma 40

    Lincoln Park 63, Trenton 55

    Ludington 85, Mason County Central 61

    Mackinaw City 51, Alanson 42

    Manistee 59, Holton 39

    Manistique 75, Bark River-Harris 47

    Marcellus Howardsville Christian 71, Martin 52

    Marshall 64, Jackson Northwest 51

    Mason 66, Eaton Rapids 39

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mason County Eastern 67, Cadillac Heritage Christian 52

    Mayville 53, Ashley 32

    Mendon 62, Bangor 31

    Montague 78, Grant 68

    Mount Pleasant 67, St. Johns 59

    Munising 62, North Central 59

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54, Muskegon Mona Shores 45

    North Muskegon 66, Fremont 41

    Norway 56, Eben Junction Superior Central 30

    Oakridge High School 58, Ravenna 53

    Okemos 60, Walled Lake Western 38

    Onsted 56, Clinton 36

    Parchment 75, Paw Paw 52

    Parma Western 43, Jackson Lumen Christi 36

    Plainwell 54, Portage Northern 39

    Portage Central 65, Vicksburg 44

    Riverview 48, Airport 47

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 66, Lutheran Westland 48

    Rockford 71, Caledonia 60

    Romeo 64, Macomb Dakota 55

    Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 61, Merrill 45

    Saginaw Nouvel 69, Millington 61

    Shelby 64, White Cloud 51

    Sparta 90, Wyoming Godwin Heights 89, OT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Spring Lake 72, Fruitport 57

    Standish-Sterling Central 66, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 56

    Summerfield 52, Ann Arbor Central Academy 44

    Taylor 41, Southgate Anderson 39

    Traverse City St. Francis 58, Boyne City 34

    Wyandotte Roosevelt 57, Gibraltar Carlson 48

    Wyoming Lee 89, Grand River Prep 68

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 76, Fruitport Calvary Christian 37

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 57, Pewamo-Westphalia 52

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Center Line Prep Academy vs. Dearborn Riverside Academy-West, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.