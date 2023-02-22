Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 68, Ypsilanti 45
Adrian Madison 43, Erie-Mason 39
Allen Park 72, Garden City 46
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Detroit Country Day 52
Allendale 50, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46
Alma 70, Saginaw Swan Valley 55
Ann Arbor Huron 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 38
Ann Arbor Pioneer 53, Saline 49
Battle Creek Lakeview 54, Otsego 38
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 61, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 46
Berrien Springs 46, Bridgman 30
Birmingham Seaholm 62, Novi 59, OT
Britton-Deerfield 63, Sand Creek 52
Bronson 79, Quincy 48
Burton Genesee Christian 57, Burton Bendle 30
Byron Center 62, East Grand Rapids 53
Cadillac 57, Big Rapids 56
Carrollton 72, Mount Morris 63
Cassopolis 51, Lawrence 30
Coldwater 52, Battle Creek Harper Creek 41
Concord 51, Reading 35
DeWitt 48, Holt 43
Dearborn Advanced Technology 56, Detroit Osborn 50
Decatur 48, Marcellus 46
Deckerville 72, Genesee 68
Detroit U-D Jesuit 54, Warren De La Salle 48
Dexter 50, Monroe 33
Elk Rapids 71, Grayling 52
Ellsworth 63, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 50
Escanaba 63, Gwinn 49
Flat Rock 57, Monroe Jefferson 29
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 101, Flint Powers 58
Forest Hills Eastern 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 50
Grand Ledge 73, East Lansing 58
Grand Rapids Northview 54, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 36
Grand Rapids South Christian 82, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54
Grand Rapids Union 58, Zeeland East 46
Grandville 50, Jenison 39
Grandville Calvin Christian 84, Kelloggsville 40
Hamilton 57, Grand Rapids West Catholic 45
Harbor Springs 71, East Jordan 67
Hemlock 59, St. Charles 33
Hesperia 46, Manistee Catholic Central 43
Hillman 51, Lincoln-Alcona 34
Holland Christian 44, Coopersville 34
Hudson 47, Dundee 35
Hudsonville 61, Grand Haven 48
Ida 58, Brooklyn Columbia Central 32
Jackson 83, Chelsea 81
Jonesville 54, Union City 23
Kalamazoo Christian 53, Watervliet 50
Lake Orion 50, Rochester 37
Lansing Sexton 70, Haslett 60
Lansing Waverly 85, Lansing Everett 51
Lawton 49, Coloma 40
Lincoln Park 63, Trenton 55
Ludington 85, Mason County Central 61
Mackinaw City 51, Alanson 42
Manistee 59, Holton 39
Manistique 75, Bark River-Harris 47
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 71, Martin 52
Marshall 64, Jackson Northwest 51
Mason 66, Eaton Rapids 39
Mason County Eastern 67, Cadillac Heritage Christian 52
Mayville 53, Ashley 32
Mendon 62, Bangor 31
Montague 78, Grant 68
Mount Pleasant 67, St. Johns 59
Munising 62, North Central 59
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54, Muskegon Mona Shores 45
North Muskegon 66, Fremont 41
Norway 56, Eben Junction Superior Central 30
Oakridge High School 58, Ravenna 53
Okemos 60, Walled Lake Western 38
Onsted 56, Clinton 36
Parchment 75, Paw Paw 52
Parma Western 43, Jackson Lumen Christi 36
Plainwell 54, Portage Northern 39
Portage Central 65, Vicksburg 44
Riverview 48, Airport 47
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 66, Lutheran Westland 48
Rockford 71, Caledonia 60
Romeo 64, Macomb Dakota 55
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 61, Merrill 45
Saginaw Nouvel 69, Millington 61
Shelby 64, White Cloud 51
Sparta 90, Wyoming Godwin Heights 89, OT
Spring Lake 72, Fruitport 57
Standish-Sterling Central 66, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 56
Summerfield 52, Ann Arbor Central Academy 44
Taylor 41, Southgate Anderson 39
Traverse City St. Francis 58, Boyne City 34
Wyandotte Roosevelt 57, Gibraltar Carlson 48
Wyoming Lee 89, Grand River Prep 68
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 76, Fruitport Calvary Christian 37
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 57, Pewamo-Westphalia 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Center Line Prep Academy vs. Dearborn Riverside Academy-West, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/