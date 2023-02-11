AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 52, Columbia 41

Bonners Ferry 76, Kellogg 55

Camas County 45, Rockland 41

Dietrich 72, Richfield 68

Firth 53, N. Fremont 48

Fruitland 61, Parma 52

Hillcrest 86, Shelley 50

Idaho Falls 53, Bonneville 51

Jerome 57, Burley 52

Lake City 63, Sandpoint 37

Lewiston 55, Moscow 40

Logos 56, Prairie 51

Madison 64, Highland 42

Madison 64, Highland-Monterey, Va. 42

McCall-Donnelly 61, Payette 52

Minico 53, Wood River 33

Pocatello 74, Century 57

Ririe 63, South Fremont 44

Sugar-Salem 71, Teton 65

Thunder Ridge 60, Rigby 56

Timberline-Weippe 56, Genesee 29

Victory Charter 58, Riverstone International School 54

W. Jefferson 71, Salmon 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

