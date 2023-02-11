Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 52, Columbia 41
Bonners Ferry 76, Kellogg 55
Camas County 45, Rockland 41
Dietrich 72, Richfield 68
Firth 53, N. Fremont 48
Fruitland 61, Parma 52
Hillcrest 86, Shelley 50
Idaho Falls 53, Bonneville 51
Jerome 57, Burley 52
Lake City 63, Sandpoint 37
Lewiston 55, Moscow 40
Logos 56, Prairie 51
Madison 64, Highland 42
Madison 64, Highland-Monterey, Va. 42
McCall-Donnelly 61, Payette 52
Minico 53, Wood River 33
Pocatello 74, Century 57
Ririe 63, South Fremont 44
Sugar-Salem 71, Teton 65
Thunder Ridge 60, Rigby 56
Timberline-Weippe 56, Genesee 29
Victory Charter 58, Riverstone International School 54
W. Jefferson 71, Salmon 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/