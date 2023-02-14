Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon 54, Gayville-Volin 38
Baltic 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 40
Colman-Egan 48, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 43
Deuel 60, Deubrook 42
Ethan 65, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 24
Faulkton 65, Florence/Henry 57
Gregory 60, Colome 32
Hankinson, N.D. 81, Wilmot 70
Howard 58, Mitchell Christian 27
Jones County 58, New Underwood 33
Lower Brule 87, Little Wound 47
Milbank 55, Estelline/Hendricks 42
Miller 86, Potter County 60
Parkston 56, Bon Homme 39
Timber Lake 75, Dupree 61
Wakpala 75, North Central Co-Op 50
Wall 51, Kadoka Area 44
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Sully Buttes 49
