Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class AA SoDak 16=

Harrisburg 54, Brandon Valley 52

Mitchell 62, Watertown 44

Pierre T F Riggs High School 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49

Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Rapid City Stevens 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 76, Rapid City Central 49

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Sturgis Brown 40

Sioux Falls Washington 71, Huron 43

Yankton 68, Aberdeen Central 52

