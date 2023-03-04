March 5, 2023 GMT
Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class AA SoDak 16=
Harrisburg 54, Brandon Valley 52
Mitchell 62, Watertown 44
Pierre T F Riggs High School 64, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49
Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Rapid City Stevens 46
Sioux Falls Lincoln 76, Rapid City Central 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Sturgis Brown 40
Sioux Falls Washington 71, Huron 43
Yankton 68, Aberdeen Central 52
