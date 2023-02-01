Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 42, Winnacunnet 32
Berlin 41, Newfound Regional 35
Bishop Guertin 74, Concord 36
Colebrook 41, Gorham 27
Conant 63, Hillsboro-Deering 31
Franklin 47, Pittsfield 10
Gilford 47, Prospect Mountain 46
Goffstown 51, Nashua South 29
Groveton 54, White Mountains 36
Hanover 59, Oyster River 40
Hollis/Brookline 57, Timberlane 21
Hopkinton 47, Campbell 28
John Stark 50, Kingswood 28
Kennett 78, Plymouth Regional 18
Londonderry 52, Merrimack 43
Milford 39, Souhegan 36
Moultonborough 30, Inter-Lakes 25
Pelham 60, Merrimack Valley 38
Pembroke Academy 58, Manchester West 35
Pinkerton 54, Manchester Central 28
Spaulding 45, Nashua North 33
Stevens 56, Monadnock 33
Windham 63, Portsmouth 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/