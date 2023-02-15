Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 51, Prairie Ridge 42
Altamont 71, Effingham St. Anthony 55
Alton Marquette 44, Bethalto Civic Memorial 33
Anna-Jonesboro 63, Tamms (Egyptian) 21
Antioch 51, Round Lake 22
Athens 64, Stanford Olympia 33
Aurora (West Aurora) 80, Minooka 61
Aurora Central Catholic 61, Westmont 44
Barrington 62, Wheeling 30
Beecher 66, St. Anne 49
Belleville East 72, Belleville West 46
Bensenville (Fenton) 66, Aurora (East) 50
Bloomington Central Catholic 52, Rantoul 49
Bloomington Christian 53, Normal Calvary 46
Bluford Webber 71, Patoka 37
Bradley-Bourbonnais 51, Andrew 50
Breese Central 69, East Alton-Wood River 35
Brimfield 43, Farmington 39
Brother Rice 80, Bogan 51
Buffalo Grove 49, Conant 44
Burlington Central 67, McHenry 42
Carmi White County 68, Lawrenceville 57
Carterville 66, Harrisburg 54
Cary-Grove 59, Crystal Lake Central 26
Catlin (Salt Fork) 57, Danville Schlarman 37
Centralia Christ Our Rock 76, St Elmo-Brownstown 54
Champaign Centennial 59, Urbana 43
Charleston 59, Paris 58
Chicago (Christ the King) 69, Hope Academy 60
Chicago (Jones) 45, Bremen 38
Chicago Ag Science 65, Chicago Little Village 40
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 85, Thornridge 50
Christopher 49, Sesser-Valier 47
Columbia 58, Freeburg 47
Crystal Lake South 64, Hampshire 41
Danville 63, Champaign Central 45
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 54, Cerro Gordo 49
Dieterich 52, Woodlawn 29
Downers North 79, Taft 49
Downers South 69, Addison Trail 43
Dundee-Crown 53, Huntley 45
Dwight 78, Lowpoint-Washburn 48
East Peoria 50, Pekin 47
Edwardsville 51, Collinsville 43
Eldorado 54, Edwards County 36
Elgin Academy 35, Northridge Prep 21
Elk Grove 62, Hoffman Estates 55
Elmwood 55, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42
Eureka 52, Fieldcrest 39
Evanston Township 65, Vernon Hills 44
Fairfield 54, Flora 50
Farina South Central 68, OPH 11
Fithian Oakwood 52, Georgetown La Salette 39
Fremd 65, Hersey 57, OT
Fulton 74, Ashton-Franklin Center 66
Galena 62, East Dubuque 49
Gardner-South Wilmington 71, Illinois Lutheran 57
Gilman Iroquois West 67, Cissna Park 30
Goreville 85, Johnston City 57
Grant Park 59, Clifton Central 46
Grayslake Central 68, Wauconda 48
Greenville 61, Carlinville 26
Griggsville-Perry 43, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 41
Hall 80, Riverdale 74
Harvey Thornton 80, Crete-Monee 60
Havana 60, Astoria/VIT Co-op 55
Heritage 46, Sullivan 41
Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Aurora Math-Science 60
Hinsdale Central 54, Glenbard West 34
Hinsdale South 70, Willowbrook 64
IC Catholic 57, Chicago Christian 54
Illini West (Carthage) 74, Rushville-Industry 53
Indian Creek 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 43
Jerseyville Jersey 59, Jacksonville 55
Joliet Central 63, Plainfield Central 53
Joliet West 58, Plainfield South 47
Julian 54, Chicago ( SSICP) 49
Kaneland 81, Morris 45
Kankakee (McNamara) 62, St. Edward 59
Kankakee 60, Rich Township 57, OT
Kennedy 73, Shepard 59
Kenwood 61, De La Salle 57
Lakes Community 52, Grant 50
Lemont 59, Stagg 49
Libertyville 68, Waukegan 41
Lincoln 53, Decatur MacArthur 40
Lincoln Way West 47, Lincoln Way Central 44
Lisle (Benet Academy) 65, Joliet Catholic 62
Lisle 52, Coal City 48
Lockport 65, Homewood-Flossmoor 59
Lombard (CPSA) 52, Islamic Foundation 50
Lyons 61, Proviso West 46
MICDS, Mo. 74, Alton 55
Maine South 39, Highland Park 36
Maine West 104, Glenbrook North 52
Manteno 51, Herscher 44
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 47, Marist 41
Maroa-Forsyth 65, Riverton 45
Mendon Unity 50, Barry (Western) 43
Mendota 68, St. Bede 58
Metamora 71, Dunlap 48
Metea Valley 65, Naperville Central 46
Moline 69, Rock Island Alleman 28
Momence 77, Donovan 54
Monmouth United 49, Stark County 40
Monticello 50, Tolono Unity 46
Morrison 40, Oregon 27
Mundelein 56, Stevenson 49
Naperville Neuqua Valley 76, DeKalb 70
Naperville North 56, Waubonsie Valley 31
Nashville 81, Du Quoin 40
Nazareth 50, Quincy Notre Dame 42
Newark 79, Somonauk 57
Niles West 61, Maine East 29
Normal West 78, Bloomington 71
Norris City (NCOE) 69, Carrier Mills 38
North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 63, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 57
North-Mac 61, Litchfield 56
O’Fallon 51, East St. Louis 45
Okawville 49, Carlyle 48
Orion 61, Kewanee 56
Oswego East 64, Plainfield North 56
Ottawa Marquette 70, Midland 39
Pecatonica 66, Lena-Winslow 58
Peoria Manual 66, Peoria (H.S.) 61
Peoria Notre Dame 48, Richwoods 38
Peotone 58, Wilmington 40
Petersburg PORTA 68, Auburn 54
Piasa Southwestern 54, Hillsboro 50
Pittsfield 58, Calhoun 35
Pleasant Plains 44, Illini Central 33
Pontiac 73, Champaign St. Thomas More 56
Princeton 49, Byron 38
Prospect 52, Schaumburg 49
Proviso East 63, Leyden 52
Putnam County 65, Roanoke-Benson 51
Quincy 66, Galesburg 55
Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Greenfield-Northwestern 38
Red Bud 63, Sparta 50
Ridgewood 70, Elmwood Park 35
Riverside-Brookfield 67, Aurora Christian 62
Rochelle 69, La Salle-Peru 68
Rockford Lutheran 69, Rockford Christian 59
Rockridge 69, Illinois Valley Central 41
Romeoville 69, Plainfield East 53
Sandwich 54, Ottawa 36
Scales Mound 58, River Ridge 36
Seneca 41, Serena 37
Shelbyville 68, Mt. Pulaski 44
South Beloit 56, Westminster Christian 21
South Elgin 62, Elgin 35
Springfield 82, Cahokia 72, OT
Springfield Southeast 55, Normal University 53
St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31
St. Louis University, Mo. 64, Mascoutah 56
St. Patrick 52, St. Viator 42
St. Rita 71, Leo 40
Staunton 56, Gillespie 53
Sterling 68, Rock Island 54, OT
Stillman Valley 66, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43
Streator 65, Reed-Custer 43
Sycamore 51, Plano 41
Thornton Fractional South 64, L.F. Academy 55
Thornwood 43, Oak Lawn Community 33
Tuscola 58, Neoga 34
United Township High School 84, Geneseo 20
Valmeyer 55, Lebanon 39
Vandalia 56, Pana 53
Washington 57, Morton 54
Waterloo Gibault 52, Highland 51
Wayne City 57, Murphysboro 51
West Chicago 61, Streamwood 48
Wethersfield 70, AlWood-Cambridge 49
Wheaton Academy 65, St. Francis 57
Williamsville 51, New Berlin 46
Woodland 43, Henry 40
York 73, OPRF 70
Yorkville 52, Lincoln-Way East 41
Riverton Tournament=
Glenbrook South 56, Deerfield 30
