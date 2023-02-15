AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 51, Prairie Ridge 42

Altamont 71, Effingham St. Anthony 55

Alton Marquette 44, Bethalto Civic Memorial 33

Anna-Jonesboro 63, Tamms (Egyptian) 21

Antioch 51, Round Lake 22

Athens 64, Stanford Olympia 33

Aurora (West Aurora) 80, Minooka 61

Aurora Central Catholic 61, Westmont 44

Barrington 62, Wheeling 30

Beecher 66, St. Anne 49

Belleville East 72, Belleville West 46

Bensenville (Fenton) 66, Aurora (East) 50

Bloomington Central Catholic 52, Rantoul 49

Bloomington Christian 53, Normal Calvary 46

Bluford Webber 71, Patoka 37

Bradley-Bourbonnais 51, Andrew 50

Breese Central 69, East Alton-Wood River 35

Brimfield 43, Farmington 39

Brother Rice 80, Bogan 51

Buffalo Grove 49, Conant 44

Burlington Central 67, McHenry 42

Carmi White County 68, Lawrenceville 57

Carterville 66, Harrisburg 54

Cary-Grove 59, Crystal Lake Central 26

Catlin (Salt Fork) 57, Danville Schlarman 37

Centralia Christ Our Rock 76, St Elmo-Brownstown 54

Champaign Centennial 59, Urbana 43

Charleston 59, Paris 58

Chicago (Christ the King) 69, Hope Academy 60

Chicago (Jones) 45, Bremen 38

Chicago Ag Science 65, Chicago Little Village 40

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 85, Thornridge 50

Christopher 49, Sesser-Valier 47

Columbia 58, Freeburg 47

    • Crystal Lake South 64, Hampshire 41

    Danville 63, Champaign Central 45

    Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 54, Cerro Gordo 49

    Dieterich 52, Woodlawn 29

    Downers North 79, Taft 49

    Downers South 69, Addison Trail 43

    Dundee-Crown 53, Huntley 45

    Dwight 78, Lowpoint-Washburn 48

    East Peoria 50, Pekin 47

    Edwardsville 51, Collinsville 43

    Eldorado 54, Edwards County 36

    Elgin Academy 35, Northridge Prep 21

    Elk Grove 62, Hoffman Estates 55

    Elmwood 55, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42

    Eureka 52, Fieldcrest 39

    Evanston Township 65, Vernon Hills 44

    Fairfield 54, Flora 50

    Farina South Central 68, OPH 11

    Fithian Oakwood 52, Georgetown La Salette 39

    Fremd 65, Hersey 57, OT

    Fulton 74, Ashton-Franklin Center 66

    Galena 62, East Dubuque 49

    Gardner-South Wilmington 71, Illinois Lutheran 57

    Gilman Iroquois West 67, Cissna Park 30

    Goreville 85, Johnston City 57

    Grant Park 59, Clifton Central 46

    Grayslake Central 68, Wauconda 48

    Greenville 61, Carlinville 26

    Griggsville-Perry 43, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 41

    Hall 80, Riverdale 74

    Harvey Thornton 80, Crete-Monee 60

    Havana 60, Astoria/VIT Co-op 55

    Heritage 46, Sullivan 41

    Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Aurora Math-Science 60

    Hinsdale Central 54, Glenbard West 34

    Hinsdale South 70, Willowbrook 64

    IC Catholic 57, Chicago Christian 54

    Illini West (Carthage) 74, Rushville-Industry 53

    Indian Creek 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 43

    Jerseyville Jersey 59, Jacksonville 55

    Joliet Central 63, Plainfield Central 53

    Joliet West 58, Plainfield South 47

    Julian 54, Chicago ( SSICP) 49

    Kaneland 81, Morris 45

    Kankakee (McNamara) 62, St. Edward 59

    Kankakee 60, Rich Township 57, OT

    Kennedy 73, Shepard 59

    Kenwood 61, De La Salle 57

    Lakes Community 52, Grant 50

    Lemont 59, Stagg 49

    Libertyville 68, Waukegan 41

    Lincoln 53, Decatur MacArthur 40

    Lincoln Way West 47, Lincoln Way Central 44

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 65, Joliet Catholic 62

    Lisle 52, Coal City 48

    Lockport 65, Homewood-Flossmoor 59

    Lombard (CPSA) 52, Islamic Foundation 50

    Lyons 61, Proviso West 46

    MICDS, Mo. 74, Alton 55

    Maine South 39, Highland Park 36

    Maine West 104, Glenbrook North 52

    Manteno 51, Herscher 44

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 47, Marist 41

    Maroa-Forsyth 65, Riverton 45

    Mendon Unity 50, Barry (Western) 43

    Mendota 68, St. Bede 58

    Metamora 71, Dunlap 48

    Metea Valley 65, Naperville Central 46

    Moline 69, Rock Island Alleman 28

    Momence 77, Donovan 54

    Monmouth United 49, Stark County 40

    Monticello 50, Tolono Unity 46

    Morrison 40, Oregon 27

    Mundelein 56, Stevenson 49

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 76, DeKalb 70

    Naperville North 56, Waubonsie Valley 31

    Nashville 81, Du Quoin 40

    Nazareth 50, Quincy Notre Dame 42

    Newark 79, Somonauk 57

    Niles West 61, Maine East 29

    Normal West 78, Bloomington 71

    Norris City (NCOE) 69, Carrier Mills 38

    North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 63, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 57

    North-Mac 61, Litchfield 56

    O’Fallon 51, East St. Louis 45

    Okawville 49, Carlyle 48

    Orion 61, Kewanee 56

    Oswego East 64, Plainfield North 56

    Ottawa Marquette 70, Midland 39

    Pecatonica 66, Lena-Winslow 58

    Peoria Manual 66, Peoria (H.S.) 61

    Peoria Notre Dame 48, Richwoods 38

    Peotone 58, Wilmington 40

    Petersburg PORTA 68, Auburn 54

    Piasa Southwestern 54, Hillsboro 50

    Pittsfield 58, Calhoun 35

    Pleasant Plains 44, Illini Central 33

    Pontiac 73, Champaign St. Thomas More 56

    Princeton 49, Byron 38

    Prospect 52, Schaumburg 49

    Proviso East 63, Leyden 52

    Putnam County 65, Roanoke-Benson 51

    Quincy 66, Galesburg 55

    Raymond Lincolnwood 48, Greenfield-Northwestern 38

    Red Bud 63, Sparta 50

    Ridgewood 70, Elmwood Park 35

    Riverside-Brookfield 67, Aurora Christian 62

    Rochelle 69, La Salle-Peru 68

    Rockford Lutheran 69, Rockford Christian 59

    Rockridge 69, Illinois Valley Central 41

    Romeoville 69, Plainfield East 53

    Sandwich 54, Ottawa 36

    Scales Mound 58, River Ridge 36

    Seneca 41, Serena 37

    Shelbyville 68, Mt. Pulaski 44

    South Beloit 56, Westminster Christian 21

    South Elgin 62, Elgin 35

    Springfield 82, Cahokia 72, OT

    Springfield Southeast 55, Normal University 53

    St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31

    St. Louis University, Mo. 64, Mascoutah 56

    St. Patrick 52, St. Viator 42

    St. Rita 71, Leo 40

    Staunton 56, Gillespie 53

    Sterling 68, Rock Island 54, OT

    Stillman Valley 66, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43

    Streator 65, Reed-Custer 43

    Sycamore 51, Plano 41

    Thornton Fractional South 64, L.F. Academy 55

    Thornwood 43, Oak Lawn Community 33

    Tuscola 58, Neoga 34

    United Township High School 84, Geneseo 20

    Valmeyer 55, Lebanon 39

    Vandalia 56, Pana 53

    Washington 57, Morton 54

    Waterloo Gibault 52, Highland 51

    Wayne City 57, Murphysboro 51

    West Chicago 61, Streamwood 48

    Wethersfield 70, AlWood-Cambridge 49

    Wheaton Academy 65, St. Francis 57

    Williamsville 51, New Berlin 46

    Woodland 43, Henry 40

    York 73, OPRF 70

    Yorkville 52, Lincoln-Way East 41

    Riverton Tournament=

    Glenbrook South 56, Deerfield 30

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

