Click to copy

Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NMAA State Tournament=

Semifinal=

Class 2A=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 44, Texico 42

Pecos 75, Menaul 60

Class 3A=

Robertson 49, Navajo Prep 36

St. Michael’s 70, Sandia Prep 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/