Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 59, Carbon Hill 54

Albertville 53, Arab 51

Billingsley 51, Isabella 32

Carroll-Ozark 67, Highland Home 50

Childersburg 64, Fayetteville 51

Collinsville 62, Valley Head 28

Gaylesville 61, Wellborn 51

Greensboro 61, University Charter 32

Hoover 65, Homewood 40

Jacksonville Christian 60, Faith Christian 55

Keith 62, A.L. Johnson 42

Notasulga 68, Verbena 44

Oneonta 62, Cleveland 19

Rogers 59, Lauderdale County 54

South Lamar 72, Lynn 61

Winterboro 69, Donoho 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Florala vs. Georgiana, ccd.

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Shoals Christian, ccd.

Northridge vs. Tuscaloosa County, ccd.

Section vs. Whitesburg Christian, ccd.

Shoals Christian vs. Phillips-Bear Creek, ccd.

Sylvania vs. Section, ccd.

W.S. Neal vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen, ccd.

Winston County vs. Winfield, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

