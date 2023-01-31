Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 59, Carbon Hill 54
Albertville 53, Arab 51
Billingsley 51, Isabella 32
Carroll-Ozark 67, Highland Home 50
Childersburg 64, Fayetteville 51
Collinsville 62, Valley Head 28
Gaylesville 61, Wellborn 51
Greensboro 61, University Charter 32
Hoover 65, Homewood 40
Jacksonville Christian 60, Faith Christian 55
Keith 62, A.L. Johnson 42
Notasulga 68, Verbena 44
Oneonta 62, Cleveland 19
Rogers 59, Lauderdale County 54
South Lamar 72, Lynn 61
Winterboro 69, Donoho 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Florala vs. Georgiana, ccd.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Shoals Christian, ccd.
Northridge vs. Tuscaloosa County, ccd.
Section vs. Whitesburg Christian, ccd.
Shoals Christian vs. Phillips-Bear Creek, ccd.
Sylvania vs. Section, ccd.
W.S. Neal vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen, ccd.
Winston County vs. Winfield, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/