Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 54, Nampa Christian 48
Bishop Kelly 54, Skyview 42
Blackfoot 66, Bonneville 45
Canyon Ridge 88, Burley 57
Cole Valley 57, North Star Charter 30
Declo 62, Sun Valley Community 32
Fruitland 70, Payette 54
Highland 43, Thunder Ridge 32
Hillcrest 84, Idaho Falls 39
Jerome 61, Wood River 48
Kendrick 52, Timberline-Weippe 50
Lakeside 98, Wallace 39
Lewiston 74, Lakeland 54
Madison 54, Rigby 51
McCall-Donnelly 66, Weiser 42
Melba 66, Marsing 40
New Plymouth 73, Compass Public Charter School 45
Notus 61, Idaho City 51
Oakley 49, Valley 39
Post Falls 67, Sandpoint 62
Preston 65, Century 59
Richfield 59, Rimrock 56
Ririe 44, Firth 34
Sugar-Salem 70, South Fremont 31
Twin Falls 55, Minico 53
Victory Charter 59, Camas County 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/