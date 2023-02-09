AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 54, Nampa Christian 48

Bishop Kelly 54, Skyview 42

Blackfoot 66, Bonneville 45

Canyon Ridge 88, Burley 57

Cole Valley 57, North Star Charter 30

Declo 62, Sun Valley Community 32

Fruitland 70, Payette 54

Highland 43, Thunder Ridge 32

Hillcrest 84, Idaho Falls 39

Jerome 61, Wood River 48

Kendrick 52, Timberline-Weippe 50

Lakeside 98, Wallace 39

Lewiston 74, Lakeland 54

Madison 54, Rigby 51

McCall-Donnelly 66, Weiser 42

Melba 66, Marsing 40

New Plymouth 73, Compass Public Charter School 45

Notus 61, Idaho City 51

Oakley 49, Valley 39

Post Falls 67, Sandpoint 62

Preston 65, Century 59

Richfield 59, Rimrock 56

Ririe 44, Firth 34

Sugar-Salem 70, South Fremont 31

Twin Falls 55, Minico 53

Victory Charter 59, Camas County 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

