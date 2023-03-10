Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA Regional Playoffs=
Division 1=
Detroit Renaissance 43, Farmington Hills Mercy 33
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 47, Sault Ste Marie 45, OT
Grosse Pointe North 51, Detroit Cass Tech 35
Holt 52, DeWitt 36
Riverview 60, Wayne Memorial 59
Rockford 53, Byron Center 43
Salem 40, Dexter 23
West Bloomfield 48, Lake Orion 30
Division 2=
Frankenmuth 54, Freeland 27
Goodrich 76, Detroit Country Day 71, 3OT
Grand Rapids West Catholic 53, Grand Rapids Christian 45, OT
Holland Christian 50, Plainwell 37
Houghton 41, Big Rapids 27
Lansing Catholic 46, Chelsea 34
Warren Regina 52, Warren Fitzgerald 19
Westfield 57, Edison PSA 54
Division 3=
Blissfield 50, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 38
Buchanan 70, Kalamazoo Christian 47
Elk Rapids 20, Negaunee 12
Hart 37, Kent City 34
Hemlock 60, Lake City 56, OT
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 59, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 29
Ovid-Elsie 35, Dansville 12
Sandusky 49, Cass City 44
Division 4=
Baraga 53, Norway 37
Fowler 61, Summerfield 42
Kalamazoo Hackett 35, Colon 26
Kingston 51, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 33
Lenawee Christian 52, Hillsdale Academy 43
Mackinaw City 62, Indian River-Inland Lakes 53
Maple City Glen Lake 54, Gaylord St. Mary 35
St. Charles 39, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 34
