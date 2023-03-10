AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA Regional Playoffs=

Division 1=

Detroit Renaissance 43, Farmington Hills Mercy 33

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 47, Sault Ste Marie 45, OT

Grosse Pointe North 51, Detroit Cass Tech 35

Holt 52, DeWitt 36

Riverview 60, Wayne Memorial 59

Rockford 53, Byron Center 43

Salem 40, Dexter 23

West Bloomfield 48, Lake Orion 30

Division 2=

Frankenmuth 54, Freeland 27

Goodrich 76, Detroit Country Day 71, 3OT

Grand Rapids West Catholic 53, Grand Rapids Christian 45, OT

Holland Christian 50, Plainwell 37

Houghton 41, Big Rapids 27

Lansing Catholic 46, Chelsea 34

Warren Regina 52, Warren Fitzgerald 19

Westfield 57, Edison PSA 54

Division 3=

Blissfield 50, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 38

Buchanan 70, Kalamazoo Christian 47

Elk Rapids 20, Negaunee 12

Hart 37, Kent City 34

Hemlock 60, Lake City 56, OT

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 59, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 29

Ovid-Elsie 35, Dansville 12

Sandusky 49, Cass City 44

Division 4=

Baraga 53, Norway 37

Fowler 61, Summerfield 42

Kalamazoo Hackett 35, Colon 26

Kingston 51, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 33

Lenawee Christian 52, Hillsdale Academy 43

Mackinaw City 62, Indian River-Inland Lakes 53

Maple City Glen Lake 54, Gaylord St. Mary 35

St. Charles 39, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

