Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 65, Galva 28

Algonquin (Jacobs) 66, McHenry 58

Antioch 60, North Chicago 40

Argo 69, Oak Forest 57

Arthur Christian 70, Urbana University 32

Auburn 41, Athens 35

Aurora (East) 61, Glenbard South 57

Aurora Christian 57, St. Francis 46

BHRA 64, Hoopeston 50

BISC 57, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 52

Bartlett 65, Elgin 35

Batavia 46, Lake Park 44

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 63, Willowbrook 53

Bloomington 69, Champaign Central 56

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Champaign St. Thomas More 55

Bloomington Christian 76, Champaign Judah Christian 38

Bogan 68, Hubbard 56

Bolingbrook 83, Sandburg 46

Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Andrew 48

Breese Central 47, Roxana 32

Breese Mater Dei 50, Teutopolis 46

Bremen 67, Oak Lawn Richards 59

Brother Rice 62, St. Ignatius 61

Burlington Central 70, Crystal Lake Central 55

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 56, Brimfield 53

Camp Point Central 61, West Hancock 48

Carbondale 58, Marion 47

Carmel 23, Niles Notre Dame 19

Carrier Mills 50, Galatia 46

Carterville 61, Anna-Jonesboro 40

Catlin (Salt Fork) 42, Gilman Iroquois West 38

Centralia 67, Cahokia 47

Centralia Christ Our Rock 84, Woodlawn 36

Charleston 67, Taylorville 36

Chatham Glenwood 55, Jacksonville 42

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 52, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 50

    • Chicago King 25, DuSable 0

    Chicago Mt. Carmel 60, Fenwick 49

    Chicago Washington 54, Tilden 50

    Chicago-University 60, Chicago (Jones) 43

    Chrisman 73, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58

    Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 63, Homeschool Resource Center 58

    Clemente 68, Chicago Roosevelt 58

    Cobden 55, Joppa-Maple Grove 41

    Collins Academy 59, Lake View 58

    Collinsville 71, Belleville West 60

    Columbia 72, Salem 37

    Crete-Monee 54, Thornridge 48

    De La Salle 79, Yorkville Christian 53

    Decatur MacArthur 62, Rochester 46

    Deerfield 55, Niles North 53

    Downers North 78, OPRF 46

    Earlville 73, DePue 42

    East Peoria 73, Dunlap 65

    East St. Louis 67, Alton 51

    Edwardsville 41, O’Fallon 39

    Eldorado 59, Hamilton County 36

    Elgin Academy 82, Morgan Park Academy 39

    Evanston Township 64, Glenbrook North 58

    Fairbury Prairie Central 45, Tolono Unity 36

    Farmington 57, West Prairie 37

    Fieldcrest 49, Colfax Ridgeview 42

    Forreston 55, Milledgeville 50

    Francis Parker 68, Latin 46

    Freeburg 57, East Alton-Wood River 49

    Galena 43, Stockton 28

    Glenbard East 54, West Chicago 52

    Glenbard West 72, Proviso West 54

    Grayslake Central 56, Grant 33

    Grayslake North 68, Wauconda 63

    Greenville 58, Piasa Southwestern 44

    Griggsville-Perry 54, Beardstown 39

    Hampshire 61, Dundee-Crown 57

    Hartsburg-Emden 60, Buffalo Tri-City 58

    Harvest Christian Academy 56, Rockford Christian Life 41

    Herrin 60, Benton 52

    Heyworth 50, Fisher 46

    Highland 41, Jerseyville Jersey 40

    Hillcrest 73, Evergreen Park 62

    Hillsboro 82, Gillespie 53

    Hinsdale Central 50, York 38

    Hinsdale South 69, Downers South 52

    Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Lockport 46

    Hononegah 77, Freeport 63

    Hope Academy 52, IC Catholic 39

    Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 43, Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 35

    Huntley 62, Cary-Grove 56

    Illini Bluffs 67, Elmwood 37

    Indian Creek 74, Leland 66

    Jacksonville Routt 69, North Greene 31

    Johnsburg 60, Harvard 43

    Johnston City 58, Zeigler-Royalton 30

    Kaneland 75, Ottawa 41

    Kankakee (McNamara) 60, Aurora Central Catholic 43

    Kankakee 56, Harvey Thornton 45

    Kelvyn Park 59, Steinmetz 56

    Kewanee 56, Monmouth-Roseville 54

    L.F. Academy 66, North Shore Country Day 60

    Lake Forest 56, Zion Benton 37

    Lakes Community 82, Round Lake 32

    Lanark Eastland 50, Amboy 40

    Larkin 59, Bensenville (Fenton) 37

    Lawrenceville 48, Casey-Westfield 46

    LeRoy 67, El Paso-Gridley 55, OT

    Lemont 69, Shepard 45

    Lena-Winslow 31, Dakota 29, OT

    Lexington 55, Tri-Valley 54

    Libertyville 65, Waukegan 34

    Lincoln 57, Mattoon 37

    Lincoln-Way East 60, Stagg 42

    Litchfield 59, Carlinville 41

    Loyola 39, DePaul College Prep 36

    Macomb 59, Havana 24

    Maine East 87, Maine West 67

    Manteno 49, Grant Park 46

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 57, Joliet Catholic 49

    Marist 53, St. Viator 49

    Mascoutah 49, Waterloo 41

    Massac County 32, Murphysboro 28

    Metamora 75, Canton 44

    Mississippi Valley Christian 62, SIUE Charter 56

    Moline 94, Rock Island 66

    Morrison 71, Riverdale 50

    Morton 44, Pekin 28

    Mounds Meridian 73, Elverado 36

    Mount Vernon 63, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 48

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Liberty 40

    Mt. Zion 61, Mahomet-Seymour 40

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Naperville Central 39

    New Berlin 48, Illini Central 30

    New Trier 64, Glenbrook South 51

    Newton 40, Olney (Richland County) 37

    Niles West 50, Maine South 45

    Nokomis 55, Macon Meridian 41

    Normal University 58, Eisenhower 41

    Normal West 61, Peoria Notre Dame 50

    Norris City (NCOE) 63, Hardin County 43

    Northside Prep 44, Payton 27

    Oak Lawn Community 84, Corliss 38

    Orion 42, Erie-Prophetstown 37

    Oswego 60, Minooka 47

    Oswego East 62, Aurora (West Aurora) 53

    Paris 50, Marshall 41

    Pecatonica 68, Pearl City 39

    Peoria (H.S.) 57, Normal Community 45

    Peoria Christian 67, Peoria Heights (Quest) 45

    Peoria Manual 59, Danville 50

    Peotone 62, Momence 54

    Petersburg PORTA 50, Maroa-Forsyth 37

    Pinckneyville 60, Du Quoin 24

    Plainfield East 56, Joliet Central 45

    Pontiac 81, Coal City 50

    Prairie Ridge 66, Crystal Lake South 53

    Princeton 88, Hall 50

    Providence 41, Montini 26

    Quad Cities 64, Unity Christian 31

    Quincy 57, Sterling 45

    Rantoul 73, Illinois Valley Central 65

    Red Bud 61, Trenton Wesclin 47

    Red Hill 57, Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 47

    Richmond-Burton 46, Woodstock 34

    Richwoods 67, Champaign Centennial 51

    River Forest Trinity 80, Gardner-South Wilmington 51

    Riverside-Brookfield 78, Chicago Christian 56

    Robinson 48, Mt. Carmel 46

    Rock Island Alleman 57, Geneseo 44

    Rockford Auburn 74, Rockford Boylan 65

    Rockford Lutheran 77, Lisle 43

    Rockridge 56, Sherrard 28

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 64, Augusta Southeastern 49

    Scales Mound 65, Warren 44

    Serena 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 56

    Somonauk 67, Kirkland Hiawatha 55

    South Beloit 66, Schaumburg Christian 20

    South Elgin 64, Streamwood 26

    Sparta 62, Carlyle 41

    Springfield Calvary 72, Springfield Lutheran 59

    Springfield Lanphier 60, Springfield 55

    St. Bede 57, Mendota 42

    St. Charles East 67, Glenbard North 54

    St. Francis de Sales 53, Providence-St. Mel 46

    St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Monticello 53

    St. Laurence 53, Marmion 49

    St. Patrick 82, Kennedy 45

    Steeleville 56, New Athens 54

    Sterling Newman 55, Bureau Valley 35

    Stevenson 47, Mundelein 38

    Sycamore 55, DeKalb 12

    Taft def. Mather, forfeit

    Thornwood 55, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50

    Tinley Park 68, Thornton Fractional South 49

    Tremont 77, Flanagan 70

    Triad 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 31

    Trico 49, Sesser-Valier 41

    United Township High School 77, Galesburg 54

    Vandalia 69, Staunton 34

    Vernon Hills 58, Highland Park 51

    Vienna 82, Christopher 53

    Warren Township 55, Lake Zurich 54

    Washington 52, Bartonville (Limestone) 49

    Waubonsie Valley 64, Metea Valley 41

    Wayne City 52, Edwards County 50

    Westmont 68, Elmwood Park 42

    Westville 47, Watseka (coop) 45

    Wheaton Academy 58, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37

    Wheaton North 52, St. Charles North 39

    Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Geneva 24

    Williamsville 64, Stanford Olympia 39

    Woodstock North 73, Marengo 46

    Yorkville 53, Plainfield North 47

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.