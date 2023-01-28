Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 65, Galva 28
Algonquin (Jacobs) 66, McHenry 58
Antioch 60, North Chicago 40
Argo 69, Oak Forest 57
Arthur Christian 70, Urbana University 32
Auburn 41, Athens 35
Aurora (East) 61, Glenbard South 57
Aurora Christian 57, St. Francis 46
BHRA 64, Hoopeston 50
BISC 57, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 52
Bartlett 65, Elgin 35
Batavia 46, Lake Park 44
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 63, Willowbrook 53
Bloomington 69, Champaign Central 56
Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Champaign St. Thomas More 55
Bloomington Christian 76, Champaign Judah Christian 38
Bogan 68, Hubbard 56
Bolingbrook 83, Sandburg 46
Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Andrew 48
Breese Central 47, Roxana 32
Breese Mater Dei 50, Teutopolis 46
Bremen 67, Oak Lawn Richards 59
Brother Rice 62, St. Ignatius 61
Burlington Central 70, Crystal Lake Central 55
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 56, Brimfield 53
Camp Point Central 61, West Hancock 48
Carbondale 58, Marion 47
Carmel 23, Niles Notre Dame 19
Carrier Mills 50, Galatia 46
Carterville 61, Anna-Jonesboro 40
Catlin (Salt Fork) 42, Gilman Iroquois West 38
Centralia 67, Cahokia 47
Centralia Christ Our Rock 84, Woodlawn 36
Charleston 67, Taylorville 36
Chatham Glenwood 55, Jacksonville 42
Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 52, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 50
Chicago King 25, DuSable 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 60, Fenwick 49
Chicago Washington 54, Tilden 50
Chicago-University 60, Chicago (Jones) 43
Chrisman 73, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 63, Homeschool Resource Center 58
Clemente 68, Chicago Roosevelt 58
Cobden 55, Joppa-Maple Grove 41
Collins Academy 59, Lake View 58
Collinsville 71, Belleville West 60
Columbia 72, Salem 37
Crete-Monee 54, Thornridge 48
De La Salle 79, Yorkville Christian 53
Decatur MacArthur 62, Rochester 46
Deerfield 55, Niles North 53
Downers North 78, OPRF 46
Earlville 73, DePue 42
East Peoria 73, Dunlap 65
East St. Louis 67, Alton 51
Edwardsville 41, O’Fallon 39
Eldorado 59, Hamilton County 36
Elgin Academy 82, Morgan Park Academy 39
Evanston Township 64, Glenbrook North 58
Fairbury Prairie Central 45, Tolono Unity 36
Farmington 57, West Prairie 37
Fieldcrest 49, Colfax Ridgeview 42
Forreston 55, Milledgeville 50
Francis Parker 68, Latin 46
Freeburg 57, East Alton-Wood River 49
Galena 43, Stockton 28
Glenbard East 54, West Chicago 52
Glenbard West 72, Proviso West 54
Grayslake Central 56, Grant 33
Grayslake North 68, Wauconda 63
Greenville 58, Piasa Southwestern 44
Griggsville-Perry 54, Beardstown 39
Hampshire 61, Dundee-Crown 57
Hartsburg-Emden 60, Buffalo Tri-City 58
Harvest Christian Academy 56, Rockford Christian Life 41
Herrin 60, Benton 52
Heyworth 50, Fisher 46
Highland 41, Jerseyville Jersey 40
Hillcrest 73, Evergreen Park 62
Hillsboro 82, Gillespie 53
Hinsdale Central 50, York 38
Hinsdale South 69, Downers South 52
Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Lockport 46
Hononegah 77, Freeport 63
Hope Academy 52, IC Catholic 39
Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 43, Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 35
Huntley 62, Cary-Grove 56
Illini Bluffs 67, Elmwood 37
Indian Creek 74, Leland 66
Jacksonville Routt 69, North Greene 31
Johnsburg 60, Harvard 43
Johnston City 58, Zeigler-Royalton 30
Kaneland 75, Ottawa 41
Kankakee (McNamara) 60, Aurora Central Catholic 43
Kankakee 56, Harvey Thornton 45
Kelvyn Park 59, Steinmetz 56
Kewanee 56, Monmouth-Roseville 54
L.F. Academy 66, North Shore Country Day 60
Lake Forest 56, Zion Benton 37
Lakes Community 82, Round Lake 32
Lanark Eastland 50, Amboy 40
Larkin 59, Bensenville (Fenton) 37
Lawrenceville 48, Casey-Westfield 46
LeRoy 67, El Paso-Gridley 55, OT
Lemont 69, Shepard 45
Lena-Winslow 31, Dakota 29, OT
Lexington 55, Tri-Valley 54
Libertyville 65, Waukegan 34
Lincoln 57, Mattoon 37
Lincoln-Way East 60, Stagg 42
Litchfield 59, Carlinville 41
Loyola 39, DePaul College Prep 36
Macomb 59, Havana 24
Maine East 87, Maine West 67
Manteno 49, Grant Park 46
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 57, Joliet Catholic 49
Marist 53, St. Viator 49
Mascoutah 49, Waterloo 41
Massac County 32, Murphysboro 28
Metamora 75, Canton 44
Mississippi Valley Christian 62, SIUE Charter 56
Moline 94, Rock Island 66
Morrison 71, Riverdale 50
Morton 44, Pekin 28
Mounds Meridian 73, Elverado 36
Mount Vernon 63, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 48
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Liberty 40
Mt. Zion 61, Mahomet-Seymour 40
Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Naperville Central 39
New Berlin 48, Illini Central 30
New Trier 64, Glenbrook South 51
Newton 40, Olney (Richland County) 37
Niles West 50, Maine South 45
Nokomis 55, Macon Meridian 41
Normal University 58, Eisenhower 41
Normal West 61, Peoria Notre Dame 50
Norris City (NCOE) 63, Hardin County 43
Northside Prep 44, Payton 27
Oak Lawn Community 84, Corliss 38
Orion 42, Erie-Prophetstown 37
Oswego 60, Minooka 47
Oswego East 62, Aurora (West Aurora) 53
Paris 50, Marshall 41
Pecatonica 68, Pearl City 39
Peoria (H.S.) 57, Normal Community 45
Peoria Christian 67, Peoria Heights (Quest) 45
Peoria Manual 59, Danville 50
Peotone 62, Momence 54
Petersburg PORTA 50, Maroa-Forsyth 37
Pinckneyville 60, Du Quoin 24
Plainfield East 56, Joliet Central 45
Pontiac 81, Coal City 50
Prairie Ridge 66, Crystal Lake South 53
Princeton 88, Hall 50
Providence 41, Montini 26
Quad Cities 64, Unity Christian 31
Quincy 57, Sterling 45
Rantoul 73, Illinois Valley Central 65
Red Bud 61, Trenton Wesclin 47
Red Hill 57, Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 47
Richmond-Burton 46, Woodstock 34
Richwoods 67, Champaign Centennial 51
River Forest Trinity 80, Gardner-South Wilmington 51
Riverside-Brookfield 78, Chicago Christian 56
Robinson 48, Mt. Carmel 46
Rock Island Alleman 57, Geneseo 44
Rockford Auburn 74, Rockford Boylan 65
Rockford Lutheran 77, Lisle 43
Rockridge 56, Sherrard 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 64, Augusta Southeastern 49
Scales Mound 65, Warren 44
Serena 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 56
Somonauk 67, Kirkland Hiawatha 55
South Beloit 66, Schaumburg Christian 20
South Elgin 64, Streamwood 26
Sparta 62, Carlyle 41
Springfield Calvary 72, Springfield Lutheran 59
Springfield Lanphier 60, Springfield 55
St. Bede 57, Mendota 42
St. Charles East 67, Glenbard North 54
St. Francis de Sales 53, Providence-St. Mel 46
St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Monticello 53
St. Laurence 53, Marmion 49
St. Patrick 82, Kennedy 45
Steeleville 56, New Athens 54
Sterling Newman 55, Bureau Valley 35
Stevenson 47, Mundelein 38
Sycamore 55, DeKalb 12
Taft def. Mather, forfeit
Thornwood 55, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50
Tinley Park 68, Thornton Fractional South 49
Tremont 77, Flanagan 70
Triad 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 31
Trico 49, Sesser-Valier 41
United Township High School 77, Galesburg 54
Vandalia 69, Staunton 34
Vernon Hills 58, Highland Park 51
Vienna 82, Christopher 53
Warren Township 55, Lake Zurich 54
Washington 52, Bartonville (Limestone) 49
Waubonsie Valley 64, Metea Valley 41
Wayne City 52, Edwards County 50
Westmont 68, Elmwood Park 42
Westville 47, Watseka (coop) 45
Wheaton Academy 58, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37
Wheaton North 52, St. Charles North 39
Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Geneva 24
Williamsville 64, Stanford Olympia 39
Woodstock North 73, Marengo 46
Yorkville 53, Plainfield North 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/