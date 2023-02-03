Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anaconda 65, Deer Lodge 34
Baker 76, Wolf Point 49
Bigfork 98, Troy 18
Carter County 85, Jordan 56
Columbia Falls 60, Libby 28
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46, Great Falls Central 28
Dillon 67, Stevensville 46
Fairfield 39, Conrad 29
Forsyth 74, Colstrip 44
Gallatin 75, Belgrade 39
Hamilton 54, East Helena 23
Highwood 53, Power-Dutton-Brady 19
Huntley Project 62, Shepherd 39
Malta 77, Rocky Boy 28
Missoula Hellgate 38, Helena Capital 30
Mon-Dak, N.D. 47, Frazer 27
Red Lodge 55, Columbus 26
Ronan 47, Whitefish 27
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 45, Glasgow 19
Shelby 66, Choteau 53
St. Ignatius 49, Florence 36
Three Forks 43, Manhattan 40
