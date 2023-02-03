AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anaconda 65, Deer Lodge 34

Baker 76, Wolf Point 49

Bigfork 98, Troy 18

Carter County 85, Jordan 56

Columbia Falls 60, Libby 28

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46, Great Falls Central 28

Dillon 67, Stevensville 46

Fairfield 39, Conrad 29

Forsyth 74, Colstrip 44

Gallatin 75, Belgrade 39

Hamilton 54, East Helena 23

Highwood 53, Power-Dutton-Brady 19

Huntley Project 62, Shepherd 39

Malta 77, Rocky Boy 28

Missoula Hellgate 38, Helena Capital 30

Mon-Dak, N.D. 47, Frazer 27

Red Lodge 55, Columbus 26

Ronan 47, Whitefish 27

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 45, Glasgow 19

Shelby 66, Choteau 53

St. Ignatius 49, Florence 36

Three Forks 43, Manhattan 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

