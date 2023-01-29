AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 65, Berea-Midpark 55

Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Jeromesville Hillsdale 11

Arcadia 39, New Riegel 26

Athens 40, Chillicothe 39

Beloit W. Branch 53, Warren Howland 52

Berlin Hiland 43, Sugarcreek Garaway 36

Bidwell River Valley 56, Salineville Southern 25

Bloom-Carroll 64, Circleville Logan Elm 43

Bridgeport 49, Paden City, W.Va. 39

Burton Berkshire 50, Mantua Crestwood 39

Can. Cent. Cath. 71, Louisville Aquinas 38

Carey 62, Kenton 57

Chardon 54, Willoughby S. 19

Cin. Christian 47, Lockland 35

Cin. Princeton 63, Fairfield 26

Cin. Purcell Marian 93, Cin. N. College Hill 18

Circleville 28, Ashville Teays Valley 23

Columbiana Crestview 43, Lowellville 35

Columbus Grove 58, Arlington 16

Continental 44, Paulding 40

Copley 69, Cuyahoga Falls 29

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52, Wooster Triway 26

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 65, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 39

Doylestown Chippewa 57, Smithville 52

E. Liverpool 56, Lisbon David Anderson 21

Edon 51, Edgerton 46

Elyria Cath. 59, Parma 46

Findlay Liberty-Benton 50, Bryan 47

Garfield Hts. 45, E. Cle. Shaw 28

Gates Mills Hawken 32, Chagrin Falls 31

Genoa Christian 54, Granville Christian 30

Gorham Fayette 44, Waldron, Mich. 37

Grafton Midview 42, Avon Lake 29

Green 46, Massillon Perry 37

    • Hamilton Badin 63, Bishop Fenwick 29

    Hamler Patrick Henry 73, Archbold 42

    Harrod Allen E. 55, Lima Perry 27

    Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Miller City 28

    Hebron Lakewood 50, Newark Cath. 39

    Howard E. Knox 38, Cardington-Lincoln 27

    Jackson Center 57, Sidney Fairlawn 38

    Kalida 73, Pandora-Gilboa 14

    Kettering Alter 59, Day. Carroll 40

    Kinsman Badger 62, Niles McKinley 47

    Kirtland 50, Newton Falls 30

    Leesburg Fairfield 50, Bainbridge Paint Valley 28

    Leipsic 39, Ottoville 33

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 51, Cin. Sycamore 21

    Lima Bath 38, St. Henry 31

    Linsly, W.Va. 62, Barnesville 50

    Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, Newcomerstown 23

    Maple Hts. 46, Bedford 32

    Maria Stein Marion Local 37, Anna 28

    Marietta 38, Beverly Ft. Frye 28

    Metamora Evergreen 42, W. Unity Hilltop 34

    Milford Center Fairbanks 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 15

    Minster 58, Delphos St. John’s 28

    Monroe 34, Franklin 22

    Mt. Notre Dame 41, Bishop Hartley 38

    New Bremen 49, Celina 25

    New Concord John Glenn 61, Zanesville Maysville 26

    New Lexington 69, Byesville Meadowbrook 52

    New Middletown Spring. 37, Rootstown 32

    Orange 45, Beachwood 28

    Oregon Clay 36, Oak Hill 23

    Orwell Grand Valley 52, Wickliffe 43

    Perry 44, Painesville Harvey 6

    Philo 47, Warsaw River View 21

    Piqua 47, Greenville 20

    Portsmouth W. 52, Greenup Co., Ky. 45

    Richfield Revere 48, Barberton 22

    Richwood N. Union 51, Bishop Ready 39

    Russia 49, Versailles 48

    STVM 58, Kettering Fairmont 55

    Salem 44, Youngs. Ursuline 32

    Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 52, Gates Mills Gilmour 44

    Springboro 46, Loveland 35

    Strasburg-Franklin 56, Bowerston Conotton Valley 15

    Thornville Sheridan 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 38

    Tol. Start 62, Shaker Hts. Laurel 51

    Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 49, E. Can. 23

    Van Buren 56, Pemberville Eastwood 28

    Vanlue 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 44

    Vincent Warren 45, Nelsonville-York 40

    Waterford 50, Jackson 45

    Waverly 60, Washington C.H. 48

    Xenia 56, Riverside Stebbins 50

    Youngs. Liberty 53, Brookfield 49

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

