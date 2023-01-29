Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 65, Berea-Midpark 55
Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Jeromesville Hillsdale 11
Arcadia 39, New Riegel 26
Athens 40, Chillicothe 39
Beloit W. Branch 53, Warren Howland 52
Berlin Hiland 43, Sugarcreek Garaway 36
Bidwell River Valley 56, Salineville Southern 25
Bloom-Carroll 64, Circleville Logan Elm 43
Bridgeport 49, Paden City, W.Va. 39
Burton Berkshire 50, Mantua Crestwood 39
Can. Cent. Cath. 71, Louisville Aquinas 38
Carey 62, Kenton 57
Chardon 54, Willoughby S. 19
Cin. Christian 47, Lockland 35
Cin. Princeton 63, Fairfield 26
Cin. Purcell Marian 93, Cin. N. College Hill 18
Circleville 28, Ashville Teays Valley 23
Columbiana Crestview 43, Lowellville 35
Columbus Grove 58, Arlington 16
Continental 44, Paulding 40
Copley 69, Cuyahoga Falls 29
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52, Wooster Triway 26
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 65, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 39
Doylestown Chippewa 57, Smithville 52
E. Liverpool 56, Lisbon David Anderson 21
Edon 51, Edgerton 46
Elyria Cath. 59, Parma 46
Findlay Liberty-Benton 50, Bryan 47
Garfield Hts. 45, E. Cle. Shaw 28
Gates Mills Hawken 32, Chagrin Falls 31
Genoa Christian 54, Granville Christian 30
Gorham Fayette 44, Waldron, Mich. 37
Grafton Midview 42, Avon Lake 29
Green 46, Massillon Perry 37
Hamilton Badin 63, Bishop Fenwick 29
Hamler Patrick Henry 73, Archbold 42
Harrod Allen E. 55, Lima Perry 27
Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Miller City 28
Hebron Lakewood 50, Newark Cath. 39
Howard E. Knox 38, Cardington-Lincoln 27
Jackson Center 57, Sidney Fairlawn 38
Kalida 73, Pandora-Gilboa 14
Kettering Alter 59, Day. Carroll 40
Kinsman Badger 62, Niles McKinley 47
Kirtland 50, Newton Falls 30
Leesburg Fairfield 50, Bainbridge Paint Valley 28
Leipsic 39, Ottoville 33
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 51, Cin. Sycamore 21
Lima Bath 38, St. Henry 31
Linsly, W.Va. 62, Barnesville 50
Lore City Buckeye Trail 43, Newcomerstown 23
Maple Hts. 46, Bedford 32
Maria Stein Marion Local 37, Anna 28
Marietta 38, Beverly Ft. Frye 28
Metamora Evergreen 42, W. Unity Hilltop 34
Milford Center Fairbanks 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 15
Minster 58, Delphos St. John’s 28
Monroe 34, Franklin 22
Mt. Notre Dame 41, Bishop Hartley 38
New Bremen 49, Celina 25
New Concord John Glenn 61, Zanesville Maysville 26
New Lexington 69, Byesville Meadowbrook 52
New Middletown Spring. 37, Rootstown 32
Orange 45, Beachwood 28
Oregon Clay 36, Oak Hill 23
Orwell Grand Valley 52, Wickliffe 43
Perry 44, Painesville Harvey 6
Philo 47, Warsaw River View 21
Piqua 47, Greenville 20
Portsmouth W. 52, Greenup Co., Ky. 45
Richfield Revere 48, Barberton 22
Richwood N. Union 51, Bishop Ready 39
Russia 49, Versailles 48
STVM 58, Kettering Fairmont 55
Salem 44, Youngs. Ursuline 32
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 52, Gates Mills Gilmour 44
Springboro 46, Loveland 35
Strasburg-Franklin 56, Bowerston Conotton Valley 15
Thornville Sheridan 47, Dresden Tri-Valley 38
Tol. Start 62, Shaker Hts. Laurel 51
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 49, E. Can. 23
Van Buren 56, Pemberville Eastwood 28
Vanlue 60, Waynesfield-Goshen 44
Vincent Warren 45, Nelsonville-York 40
Waterford 50, Jackson 45
Waverly 60, Washington C.H. 48
Xenia 56, Riverside Stebbins 50
Youngs. Liberty 53, Brookfield 49
