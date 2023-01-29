Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Keokuk 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 26
Nodaway Valley 60, Earlham 41
Solon 75, Regina, Iowa City 44
Bluegrass Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Ankeny Christian Academy 57, Twin Cedars, Bussey 15
Consolation=
Diagonal 61, Melcher-Dallas 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Denison-Schleswig vs. South Central Calhoun, ccd.
East Sac County vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ccd.
George-Little Rock vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd.
Washington vs. Anamosa, ppd.
___
