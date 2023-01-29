AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Keokuk 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 26

Nodaway Valley 60, Earlham 41

Solon 75, Regina, Iowa City 44

Bluegrass Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Ankeny Christian Academy 57, Twin Cedars, Bussey 15

Consolation=

Diagonal 61, Melcher-Dallas 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Denison-Schleswig vs. South Central Calhoun, ccd.

East Sac County vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ccd.

George-Little Rock vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd.

Washington vs. Anamosa, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.