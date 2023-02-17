AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 75, Melrose 47

Avail Academy 70, West Lutheran 60

BOLD 88, Springfield 62

Barnesville 78, NCEUH 52

Battle Lake 90, Rothsay 44

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 85, Maple Lake 35

Belle Plaine 66, Norwood-Young America 58

Big Lake 95, Chisago Lakes 84

Blackduck 86, Red Lake 76

Border West 74, Lac qui Parle Valley 72

Brainerd 78, Rocori 62

Browerville/Eagle Valley 62, Swanville 40

Buffalo 68, St. Michael-Albertville 58

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Renville County West 67

Cannon Falls 86, St. Charles 42

Cass Lake-Bena 57, Cherry 52

Central Minnesota Christian 83, Wabasso 41

Cleveland 69, Madelia 66

Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Forest Lake 44

Deer River 86, Greenway 50

Duluth Denfeld 82, Rock Ridge 67

Eagan 52, Apple Valley 48

East Grand Forks 63, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 40

Eden Prairie 92, Wayzata 86

Esko 70, Bemidji 66

Fertile-Beltrami 63, Kittson County Central 33

Fosston 61, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 84, Moorhead 57

Hancock 77, Canby 56

Henning 89, Parkers Prairie 50

Heritage Christian Academy 78, Christ’s Household of Faith 69

Hermantown 81, Hibbing 45

Higher 92, Prairie Seeds Academy 13

Jackson County Central 69, Pipestone 60

Kimball 66, Holdingford 46

La Crescent 59, Rushford-Peterson 24

    • Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Martin County West 50

    Lake Park-Audubon 71, Underwood 68

    Lakeview 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 54

    Lakeville North 71, Rosemount 60

    Lanesboro 82, Fillmore Central 81

    Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73, Tri-City United 57

    Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74, St. John’s Prep 50

    Luverne 75, Worthington 64

    Lyle/Austin Pacelli 77, Glenville-Emmons 42

    Mahnomen/Waubun 89, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

    Mankato Loyola 72, Nicollet 38

    Mayer Lutheran 80, LeSueur-Henderson 71

    McGregor 66, Braham 61

    Minnehaha Academy 88, Minneapolis South 64

    Moose Lake/Willow River 66, Cloquet 63

    Mora 71, Rush City 52

    New Life Academy 81, St. Croix Lutheran 67

    New London-Spicer 65, Sauk Centre 56

    New Ulm 73, Marshall 67

    Northern Freeze 66, Stephen-Argyle 52

    Northland 81, Hill City 41

    Orono 83, Waconia 69

    Osakis 77, Upsala 46

    Pequot Lakes 45, Grand Rapids 33

    Red Lake County 94, Climax/Fisher 43

    Red Rock Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57

    Redwood Valley 68, Fairmont 64

    Rochester John Marshall 57, Red Wing 37

    Roseville 68, Mounds View 51

    Royalton 71, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49

    Sacred Heart 65, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 63

    Schaeffer Academy 69, Mabel-Canton 42

    Shakopee 69, Lakeville South 58

    Southland 101, LeRoy-Ostrander 51

    St. Agnes 79, Nova Classical Academy 49

    St. Clair 73, Alden-Conger 43

    St. James Area 73, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Kaleidoscope Charter vs. Ogilvie, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

