Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
WHSAA Regional=
Class 2A=
East=
Championship=
Big Horn 67, Pine Bluffs 52
Consolation=
Tongue River 70, Lusk 47
Wright 69, Burns 55
West=
Championship=
Wind River 55, Shoshoni 37
Consolation=
Greybull 73, Wyoming Indian 69
Kemmerer 69, St. Stephens 62
Class 1A=
East=
Championship=
Upton 54, Southeast 46
Consolation=
Hulett 55, Guernsey-Sunrise 44
Kaycee 44, Hanna-Elk Mountain 24
West=
Championship=
Saratoga 39, Cokeville 33
Consolation=
Burlington 59, Dubois 52
Farson-Eden 53, Little Snake River 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/