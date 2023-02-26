AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WHSAA Regional=

Class 2A=

East=

Championship=

Big Horn 67, Pine Bluffs 52

Consolation=

Tongue River 70, Lusk 47

Wright 69, Burns 55

West=

Championship=

Wind River 55, Shoshoni 37

Consolation=

Greybull 73, Wyoming Indian 69

Kemmerer 69, St. Stephens 62

Class 1A=

East=

Championship=

Upton 54, Southeast 46

Consolation=

Hulett 55, Guernsey-Sunrise 44

Kaycee 44, Hanna-Elk Mountain 24

West=

Championship=

Saratoga 39, Cokeville 33

Consolation=

Burlington 59, Dubois 52

Farson-Eden 53, Little Snake River 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.