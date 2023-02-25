Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beach 73, Hettinger/Scranton 65
Beulah 69, Hazen 62
Bowman County 70, Heart River 60
Des Lacs-Burlington 81, Glenburn 23
Dickinson Trinity 48, Killdeer 42
Flasher 59, Lemmon, S.D. 42
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 60, Harvey-Wells County 48
Garrison 86, Solen 44
Grant County/Mott-Regent 72, Richardton-Taylor 39
Hankinson 55, Lisbon 39
Hillsboro/Central Valley 90, Midway-Minto 56
Kindred 72, Sargent County 47
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 67, Lakota 62
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 57, South Prairie 24
Oak Grove Lutheran 72, Northern Cass 54
Our Redeemer’s 64, Surrey 32
Shiloh 73, Wilton-Wing 68
TGU 54, Bottineau 52
Trenton 66, New Town 50
Turtle Mountain 71, St. Mary’s 66
Washburn 58, New Salem-Almont 55
Williston 62, Dickinson 48
