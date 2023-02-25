AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AIA Open State Championship=

Semifinal=

Perry 64, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 50

Phoenix Sunnyslope 70, Basha 47

AIA Class 4A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Bradshaw Mountain 51, Cactus 50

Gilbert Mesquite 78, Prescott 61

AIA Class 3A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Chandler Valley Christian 71, Yuma Catholic 62

AIA Class 2A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Highland Prep 60, Phoenix Christian 45

Pima 53, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 41

