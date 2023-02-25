Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AIA Open State Championship=
Semifinal=
Perry 64, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 50
Phoenix Sunnyslope 70, Basha 47
AIA Class 4A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Bradshaw Mountain 51, Cactus 50
Gilbert Mesquite 78, Prescott 61
AIA Class 3A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Chandler Valley Christian 71, Yuma Catholic 62
AIA Class 2A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Highland Prep 60, Phoenix Christian 45
Pima 53, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 41
