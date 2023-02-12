AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Area Tournament=

Class 1A Area 2=

Championship=

Brantley 53, Florala 45

Class 1A Area 4=

Championship=

Choctaw County 53, Southern Choctaw 45

Class 1A Area 15=

Championship=

Skyline 68, Oakwood Adventist Academy 56

Class 2A Area 4=

Championship=

Highland Home 60, Zion Chapel 32

Class 2A Area 8=

Championship=

Vincent 56, Cornerstone School 55

Class 4A Area 10=

Championship=

Jacksonville 69, White Plains 48

Class 5A Area 2=

Championship=

Vigor 45, St. Paul’s 40

Class 6A Area 10=

Championship=

Mountain Brook 79, Shades Valley 54

Class 7A Area 3=

Championship=

Dothan 45, Enterprise 44

Class 7A Area 4=

Championship=

Central-Phenix City 77, Auburn 69

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

