Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Area Tournament=
Class 1A Area 2=
Championship=
Brantley 53, Florala 45
Class 1A Area 4=
Championship=
Choctaw County 53, Southern Choctaw 45
Class 1A Area 15=
Championship=
Skyline 68, Oakwood Adventist Academy 56
Class 2A Area 4=
Championship=
Highland Home 60, Zion Chapel 32
Class 2A Area 8=
Championship=
Vincent 56, Cornerstone School 55
Class 4A Area 10=
Championship=
Jacksonville 69, White Plains 48
Class 5A Area 2=
Championship=
Vigor 45, St. Paul’s 40
Class 6A Area 10=
Championship=
Mountain Brook 79, Shades Valley 54
Class 7A Area 3=
Championship=
Dothan 45, Enterprise 44
Class 7A Area 4=
Championship=
Central-Phenix City 77, Auburn 69
