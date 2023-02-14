Monday’s Scores

AP NEWS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Math-Science 62, Westminster Christian 41

Brownstown-St Elmo 68, Ramsey 46

Chatham Glenwood 59, Bartonville (Limestone) 39

Chicago (Christ the King) 80, Chicago CICS-Ellison 45

Chicago (Lane) 52, Payton 48

Chicago (Ogden International) 68, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 63

Christian Heritage 77, Westlake 70

Danville Schlarman 55, Heritage 46

Edwards County 77, Red Hill 58

Forreston 47, Polo 41

Francis Parker 54, Chicago-University 40

Glenbard South 56, Larkin 47

Glenbrook South 61, Niles North 32

Goreville 70, Johnston City 61

Hope Academy 63, Holy Trinity 39

Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 51, Chicago (Goode) 43

Illini Bluffs 69, Illini Central 36

Lanark Eastland 49, Milledgeville 47

Loyola 44, Lake View 29

Nokomis 60, Buffalo Tri-City 41

North Shore Country Day 67, Elgin Academy 40

Pope County 73, Tamms (Egyptian) 32

Richmond-Burton 60, Alden-Hebron 37

Rock Falls 59, Erie-Prophetstown 55

Sandwich 64, Ottawa Marquette 61

Schaumburg Christian 57, Parkview Christian Academy 45

Skokie (Ida Crown) 62, CICS-Northtown 30

South Beloit 44, Orangeville 12

Tuscola 64, Altamont 38

Walther Christian Academy 49, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 35

Wells 91, Chicago (Intrinsic) 41

