Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 46, Manchester 23

Carteret 46, Sayreville 33

Cherry Hill West 41, Washington Township 29

Colts Neck 30, Robbinsville 28

Columbia 46, Newark Academy 42

Donovan Catholic 45, Middletown North 33

Dover 33, Arts 12

Dunellen 49, Woodbridge Academy 23

East Brunswick 73, Middlesex 49

Franklin 45, Mt. St. Mary 44

Haddon Township 33, Palmyra 18

Haddonfield 38, Seneca 20

Hamilton West 35, Lawrence 29

Henry Hudson 40, Freehold 35

High Point 34, Parsippany Hills 22

Highland Park 47, Mother Seton 8

Hillsborough 87, Pemberton 52

Holmdel 50, Notre Dame 41

Holy Spirit 54, Southern 33

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 66, Glen Ridge 32

Immaculate Heart 53, Holy Angels 38

Iselin Kennedy 47, New Brunswick 31

J.P. Stevens 77, Timothy Christian 15

Jackson Memorial 65, Ranney 58

Jonathan Dayton 52, North Plainfield 50

LEAP Academy 37, Camden Eastside 26

Leonia 50, Butler 16

Long Branch 54, Freehold Township 51

Manville 33, Keyport 26

Maple Shade 54, Pitman 30

Marlboro 39, Monroe 31

Mendham 55, Cranford 44

Metuchen 50, South Amboy 19

Montclair 53, Newark Collegiate 40

Montville 41, Jefferson 21

Mount Olive 41, Newton 34

Mountain Lakes 39, St. Elizabeth 28

Newark Lab 52, American History 32

Ocean Township 50, Hightstown 43

    • Our Lady of Mercy 54, Gloucester Tech 17

    Paramus 48, Park Ridge 44

    Paramus Catholic 58, Dumont 45

    Pascack Valley 41, Mahwah 18

    Passaic Valley 51, Pompton Lakes 27

    Perth Amboy 83, Piscataway Tech 27

    Perth Amboy Tech 44, Somerset Tech 38

    Piscataway 56, Bridgewater-Raritan 32

    Pope John XXIII 59, North Hunterdon 27

    Princeton 54, Spotswood 26

    Roxbury 30, Boonton 25

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61, South Plainfield 33

    Secaucus 63, Roselle Catholic 48

    Shore Regional 52, South Hunterdon 33

    Sparta 41, Hunterdon Central 32

    St. Thomas Aquinas 65, Wall 48

    Sterling 37, Gloucester Catholic 25

    Trenton Catholic 50, Timber Creek 40

    University 68, Newark Central 31

    Wayne Hills 45, Westwood 31

    West Orange 54, West Essex 35

    Westfield 60, Gill St. Bernard’s 50

    Wildwood 67, Millville 31

    Wildwood Catholic 56, Lacey 21

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.