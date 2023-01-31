Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 50, Defiance Ayersville 49
Athens 40, Albany Alexander 37
Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, New Boston Glenwood 29
Berlin Hiland 45, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41
Bethel-Tate 54, Blanchester 21
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Martins Ferry 26
Bracken Co., Ky. 66, RULH 18
Brooke, W.Va. 61, Richmond Edison 36
Brookfield 67, Warren Champion 45
Cedarville 51, Spring. Kenton Ridge 38
Chardon 68, Geneva 33
Cin. Mt. Healthy 41, Cin. Wyoming 31
Cin. Princeton 63, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58
Cols. Grandview Hts. 51, Cols. Whetstone 11
Delphos Jefferson 58, Wapakoneta 22
Delta 47, Pioneer N. Central 19
E. Liverpool 53, Weir, W.Va. 32
Findlay 52, Tol. St. Ursula 31
Fremont Ross 68, Lima Sr. 53
Georgetown 50, W. Union 45
Girard 56, Jefferson Area 37
Goshen 48, Wilmington 29
Greenwich S. Cent. 60, Sullivan Black River 48
Hanoverton United 49, Columbiana 40
Holland Springfield 43, Sylvania Northview 12
John Marshall, W.Va. 51, Dover 24
Leetonia 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 17
Liberty Center 55, Sherwood Fairview 48
Lima Perry 46, Botkins 2
Mantua Crestwood 35, Ravenna SE 27
Mason 57, Bellbrook 37
McComb 41, Arcadia 29
Mogadore Field 59, Willoughby S. 30
Morgantown, W.Va. 54, Marietta 19
N. Ridgeville 48, Medina 41
Oak Glen, W.Va. 53, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33
Philo 39, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35
Rockford Parkway 49, Van Wert 44
Seton 41, Hamilton Ross 30
Southington Chalker 59, Windham 37
Springfield 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 19
Streetsboro 59, Akr. Springfield 19
Swanton 36, Metamora Evergreen 31
Thornville Sheridan 43, New Concord John Glenn 40
Tipp City Bethel 59, DeGraff Riverside 20
University, W.Va. 51, Steubenville 48
Van Wert Lincolnview 50, Ft. Jennings 25
Wauseon 47, Tol. Bowsher 29
Waynesville 63, Jamestown Greeneview 33
Wellington 33, Mansfield Christian 31
Wellston 50, McArthur Vinton County 26
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 41, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 37
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 77, Vincent Warren 56
Youngs. Boardman 47, N. Can. Hoover 29
Youngs. Liberty 57, Leavittsburg LaBrae 30
Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, Zanesville 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/