Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 50, Defiance Ayersville 49

Athens 40, Albany Alexander 37

Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, New Boston Glenwood 29

Berlin Hiland 45, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41

Bethel-Tate 54, Blanchester 21

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Martins Ferry 26

Bracken Co., Ky. 66, RULH 18

Brooke, W.Va. 61, Richmond Edison 36

Brookfield 67, Warren Champion 45

Cedarville 51, Spring. Kenton Ridge 38

Chardon 68, Geneva 33

Cin. Mt. Healthy 41, Cin. Wyoming 31

Cin. Princeton 63, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58

Cols. Grandview Hts. 51, Cols. Whetstone 11

Delphos Jefferson 58, Wapakoneta 22

Delta 47, Pioneer N. Central 19

E. Liverpool 53, Weir, W.Va. 32

Findlay 52, Tol. St. Ursula 31

Fremont Ross 68, Lima Sr. 53

Georgetown 50, W. Union 45

Girard 56, Jefferson Area 37

Goshen 48, Wilmington 29

Greenwich S. Cent. 60, Sullivan Black River 48

Hanoverton United 49, Columbiana 40

Holland Springfield 43, Sylvania Northview 12

John Marshall, W.Va. 51, Dover 24

Leetonia 47, Youngs. Valley Christian 17

Liberty Center 55, Sherwood Fairview 48

Lima Perry 46, Botkins 2

Mantua Crestwood 35, Ravenna SE 27

Mason 57, Bellbrook 37

McComb 41, Arcadia 29

Mogadore Field 59, Willoughby S. 30

Morgantown, W.Va. 54, Marietta 19

N. Ridgeville 48, Medina 41

Oak Glen, W.Va. 53, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 33

    • Philo 39, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35

    Rockford Parkway 49, Van Wert 44

    Seton 41, Hamilton Ross 30

    Southington Chalker 59, Windham 37

    Springfield 34, Berlin Center Western Reserve 19

    Streetsboro 59, Akr. Springfield 19

    Swanton 36, Metamora Evergreen 31

    Thornville Sheridan 43, New Concord John Glenn 40

    Tipp City Bethel 59, DeGraff Riverside 20

    University, W.Va. 51, Steubenville 48

    Van Wert Lincolnview 50, Ft. Jennings 25

    Wauseon 47, Tol. Bowsher 29

    Waynesville 63, Jamestown Greeneview 33

    Wellington 33, Mansfield Christian 31

    Wellston 50, McArthur Vinton County 26

    Wheeling Central, W.Va. 41, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 37

    Wheeling Park, W.Va. 77, Vincent Warren 56

    Youngs. Boardman 47, N. Can. Hoover 29

    Youngs. Liberty 57, Leavittsburg LaBrae 30

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, Zanesville 39

    ___

