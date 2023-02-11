AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 60, Ridgeview 54

Albemarle 78, Charlottesville 49

Alexandria City 54, Fairfax 53

Altavista 87, Dan River 66

Amelia Academy 75, Kenston Forest 65

Annandale 64, Edison 60

Atlantic Shores Christian 72, Denbigh Baptist 47

Atlee 60, Mechanicsville High School 45

Banner Christian 91, Tidewater Academy 48

Bassett 73, Patrick County 48

Broadwater Academy 51, Portsmouth Christian 37

Brooke Point 48, North Stafford 38

Buckingham County 68, Prince Edward County 44

Buffalo Gap 53, Stuarts Draft 49

Carlisle 85, Surry Homeschool, N.C. 35

Caroline 59, Spotsylvania 54

Central - Wise 65, John Battle 51

Chantilly 76, Oakton 57

Christ Chapel Academy 67, St. John Paul the Great 66

Clarke County 81, Luray 60

Colgan 74, C.D. Hylton 65

Cosby 57, Powhatan 43

Dinwiddie 66, Meadowbrook 53

Douglas Freeman 51, Deep Run 50

East Rockingham 77, Page County 50

Eastern View 82, Culpeper 54

Eastside 72, Thomas Walker 39

Forest Park 69, Woodbridge 60

GW-Danville 56, Halifax County 53

Glen Allen 62, Mills Godwin 52

Graham 55, Tazewell 42

Grassfield 77, Indian River 66

Great Bridge 73, Hickory 45

Gretna 52, Appomattox 50

Grundy 64, Holston 48

Hampton 65, Heritage (Newport News) 63

Hanover 53, Patrick Henry-Ashland 45

Hayfield 83, Falls Church 50

    • Highland Springs 82, Henrico 62

    Hopewell 68, Matoaca 50

    J.I. Burton 85, Castlewood 53

    James Monroe 71, Chancellor 62

    James Robinson 70, West Springfield 61

    Kecoughtan 49, Denbigh 12

    Kellam 55, Salem 41

    Kempsville 55, Frank Cox 45

    King George 57, Courtland 46

    King’s Fork High School 71, Western Branch 47

    Lake Taylor 68, Norcom 52

    Lakeland 63, Deep Creek 54

    Lancaster 77, Essex 32

    Landstown 72, First Colonial 37

    Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 87, Oak Hill Academy 52

    Madison County 60, Rappahannock County 43

    Manchester 52, Lloyd Bird 49

    Manor High School 62, Booker T. Washington 50

    Massaponax 61, Colonial Forge 44

    Menchville 58, Bethel 35

    Millbrook 54, Fauquier 45

    Monacan 85, Huguenot 62

    Mount Vernon 64, Justice High School 46

    Norfolk Collegiate 86, Isle of Wight Academy 29

    Orange County 50, Monticello 49

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 84, Pulaski County 55

    Paul VI Catholic High School 77, Good Counsel, Md. 47

    Peninsula Catholic 57, Norfolk Academy 37

    Petersburg 64, Prince George 47

    Princess Anne 49, Bayside 41

    Riverheads 59, Waynesboro 52

    Skyline 71, Meridian High School 45

    South County 80, Lake Braddock 49

    South Lakes 71, Centreville 49

    St. Annes-Belfield 89, Fork Union Prep 36

    St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 86, Bishop Ireton 60

    St. John’s, D.C. 86, Bishop Ireton 60

    Staunton 53, Fort Defiance 36

    StoneBridge School 51, Greenbrier Christian 38

    Strasburg 53, Woodstock Central 42

    TJHS 73, J.R. Tucker 55

    Tallwood 59, Green Run 49

    Tandem Friends School 56, Regents 44

    Tunstall 67, Magna Vista 57

    Twin Springs 74, Rye Cove 37

    Va. Episcopal 50, Carmel 46

    Varina 75, Armstrong 44

    Virginia High 81, Marion 62

    Walsingham Academy 58, Hampton Roads 41

    West Potomac 41, W.T. Woodson 38

    Western Albemarle 68, Fluvanna 57

    Westmoreland County 63, Northumberland 53

    Westover Christian 38, Roanoke Valley Christian 35

    William Campbell 52, Nelson County 33

    William Monroe 59, Brentsville 43

    Williamsburg Christian Academy 64, SPIRIT Home School 53

    Woodberry Forest 62, Collegiate-Richmond 47

    Woodgrove 48, Loudoun Valley 37

    Woodside 71, Phoebus 31

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

