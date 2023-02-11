Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 60, Ridgeview 54
Albemarle 78, Charlottesville 49
Alexandria City 54, Fairfax 53
Altavista 87, Dan River 66
Amelia Academy 75, Kenston Forest 65
Annandale 64, Edison 60
Atlantic Shores Christian 72, Denbigh Baptist 47
Atlee 60, Mechanicsville High School 45
Banner Christian 91, Tidewater Academy 48
Bassett 73, Patrick County 48
Broadwater Academy 51, Portsmouth Christian 37
Brooke Point 48, North Stafford 38
Buckingham County 68, Prince Edward County 44
Buffalo Gap 53, Stuarts Draft 49
Carlisle 85, Surry Homeschool, N.C. 35
Caroline 59, Spotsylvania 54
Central - Wise 65, John Battle 51
Chantilly 76, Oakton 57
Christ Chapel Academy 67, St. John Paul the Great 66
Clarke County 81, Luray 60
Colgan 74, C.D. Hylton 65
Cosby 57, Powhatan 43
Dinwiddie 66, Meadowbrook 53
Douglas Freeman 51, Deep Run 50
East Rockingham 77, Page County 50
Eastern View 82, Culpeper 54
Eastside 72, Thomas Walker 39
Forest Park 69, Woodbridge 60
GW-Danville 56, Halifax County 53
Glen Allen 62, Mills Godwin 52
Graham 55, Tazewell 42
Grassfield 77, Indian River 66
Great Bridge 73, Hickory 45
Gretna 52, Appomattox 50
Grundy 64, Holston 48
Hampton 65, Heritage (Newport News) 63
Hanover 53, Patrick Henry-Ashland 45
Hayfield 83, Falls Church 50
Highland Springs 82, Henrico 62
Hopewell 68, Matoaca 50
J.I. Burton 85, Castlewood 53
James Monroe 71, Chancellor 62
James Robinson 70, West Springfield 61
Kecoughtan 49, Denbigh 12
Kellam 55, Salem 41
Kempsville 55, Frank Cox 45
King George 57, Courtland 46
King’s Fork High School 71, Western Branch 47
Lake Taylor 68, Norcom 52
Lakeland 63, Deep Creek 54
Lancaster 77, Essex 32
Landstown 72, First Colonial 37
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 87, Oak Hill Academy 52
Madison County 60, Rappahannock County 43
Manchester 52, Lloyd Bird 49
Manor High School 62, Booker T. Washington 50
Massaponax 61, Colonial Forge 44
Menchville 58, Bethel 35
Millbrook 54, Fauquier 45
Monacan 85, Huguenot 62
Mount Vernon 64, Justice High School 46
Norfolk Collegiate 86, Isle of Wight Academy 29
Orange County 50, Monticello 49
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 84, Pulaski County 55
Paul VI Catholic High School 77, Good Counsel, Md. 47
Peninsula Catholic 57, Norfolk Academy 37
Petersburg 64, Prince George 47
Princess Anne 49, Bayside 41
Riverheads 59, Waynesboro 52
Skyline 71, Meridian High School 45
South County 80, Lake Braddock 49
South Lakes 71, Centreville 49
St. Annes-Belfield 89, Fork Union Prep 36
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 86, Bishop Ireton 60
St. John’s, D.C. 86, Bishop Ireton 60
Staunton 53, Fort Defiance 36
StoneBridge School 51, Greenbrier Christian 38
Strasburg 53, Woodstock Central 42
TJHS 73, J.R. Tucker 55
Tallwood 59, Green Run 49
Tandem Friends School 56, Regents 44
Tunstall 67, Magna Vista 57
Twin Springs 74, Rye Cove 37
Va. Episcopal 50, Carmel 46
Varina 75, Armstrong 44
Virginia High 81, Marion 62
Walsingham Academy 58, Hampton Roads 41
West Potomac 41, W.T. Woodson 38
Western Albemarle 68, Fluvanna 57
Westmoreland County 63, Northumberland 53
Westover Christian 38, Roanoke Valley Christian 35
William Campbell 52, Nelson County 33
William Monroe 59, Brentsville 43
Williamsburg Christian Academy 64, SPIRIT Home School 53
Woodberry Forest 62, Collegiate-Richmond 47
Woodgrove 48, Loudoun Valley 37
Woodside 71, Phoebus 31
