Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll (FINAL POLL)

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (14) 28-1 149 1 2. Moline (1) 28-3 134 2 3. Joliet West 25-5 115 3 4. Kenwood 24-6 101 4 5. Hinsdale Central 28-3 88 5 6. Brother Rice 27-4 61 6 7. Curie 19-11 54 9 8. New Trier 26-4 33 NR 9. Quincy 24-4 26 10 10. Whitney Young 21-6 21 8

Others receiving votes: Downers North 17. Glenbrook North 10. Rolling Meadows 5. Belleville East 5. Bolingbrook 2. Glenbard North 1. St. Rita 1. Oswego East 1. Proviso East 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Metamora (7) 27-2 142 1 (tie) Simeon (8) 26-3 142 2 3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 27-3 112 4 4. Hillcrest 25-3 107 3 5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 23-6 84 5 6. Decatur MacArthur 25-4 55 6 7. Burlington Central 25-5 34 10 8. Richwoods 22-5 30 7 9. East St. Louis 19-8 28 8 10. Mt. Zion 26-3 27 9

Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 21. Lincoln 15. Hyde Park 13. Lemont 13. De La Salle 1. Kaneland 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Fairbury Prairie Central (12) 27-2 164 2 2. Breese Central (3) 25-4 143 3 3. Normal University (1) 22-8 136 4 4. Princeton (1) 29-2 117 1 5. Columbia 27-3 86 5 6. St. Joseph-Ogden 25-4 74 7 7. Rockridge 23-4 56 8 8. Pontiac 23-6 48 9 9. Rockford Christian 27-2 30 6 10. Rockford Lutheran 21-9 16 NR

Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 10. Teutopolis 10. Williamsville 9. Benton 7. Phillips 6. Pinckneyville 6. Nashville 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 5. Pleasant Plains 3. Massac County 1. Kankakee (McNamara) 1. Vienna 1. Macomb 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (11) 26-0 142 1 2. Illini Bluffs (1) 26-4 116 4 3. Altamont 24-4 99 2 4. Centralia Christ Our Rock (3) 28-1 98 5 5. Camp Point Central (1) 24-4 96 7 6. Jacksonville Routt 24-3 91 3 7. New Berlin 24-6 63 6 8. Waterloo Gibault 24-6 59 8 9. Manley 27-4 36 10 10. Pecatonica 26-4 31 NR

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 17. Fulton 8. Catlin (Salt Fork) 6. Nokomis 6. Casey-Westfield 3. Winchester-West Central 2. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2. Chicago Marshall 2. South Beloit 1. Augusta Southeastern 1. Scales Mound 1.