AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll (FINAL POLL)

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (14) 28-1 149 1
2. Moline (1) 28-3 134 2
3. Joliet West 25-5 115 3
4. Kenwood 24-6 101 4
5. Hinsdale Central 28-3 88 5
6. Brother Rice 27-4 61 6
7. Curie 19-11 54 9
8. New Trier 26-4 33 NR
9. Quincy 24-4 26 10
10. Whitney Young 21-6 21 8

Others receiving votes: Downers North 17. Glenbrook North 10. Rolling Meadows 5. Belleville East 5. Bolingbrook 2. Glenbard North 1. St. Rita 1. Oswego East 1. Proviso East 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Metamora (7) 27-2 142 1
(tie) Simeon (8) 26-3 142 2
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 27-3 112 4
4. Hillcrest 25-3 107 3
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel 23-6 84 5
6. Decatur MacArthur 25-4 55 6
7. Burlington Central 25-5 34 10
8. Richwoods 22-5 30 7
9. East St. Louis 19-8 28 8
10. Mt. Zion 26-3 27 9
ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 21. Lincoln 15. Hyde Park 13. Lemont 13. De La Salle 1. Kaneland 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv
1. Fairbury Prairie Central (12) 27-2 164 2
2. Breese Central (3) 25-4 143 3
3. Normal University (1) 22-8 136 4
4. Princeton (1) 29-2 117 1
5. Columbia 27-3 86 5
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 25-4 74 7
7. Rockridge 23-4 56 8
8. Pontiac 23-6 48 9
9. Rockford Christian 27-2 30 6
10. Rockford Lutheran 21-9 16 NR

Chicago

  • Bears buy property for potential Arlington Heights stadium

  • Grand jury indicts father of July 4 parade shooting suspect

  • Clevinger reports as MLB probes domestic violence charges

  • Tuesday's Scores

    • Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 10. Teutopolis 10. Williamsville 9. Benton 7. Phillips 6. Pinckneyville 6. Nashville 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 5. Pleasant Plains 3. Massac County 1. Kankakee (McNamara) 1. Vienna 1. Macomb 1.

    Class 1A

    School W-L Pts Prv
    1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (11) 26-0 142 1
    2. Illini Bluffs (1) 26-4 116 4
    3. Altamont 24-4 99 2
    4. Centralia Christ Our Rock (3) 28-1 98 5
    5. Camp Point Central (1) 24-4 96 7
    6. Jacksonville Routt 24-3 91 3
    7. New Berlin 24-6 63 6
    8. Waterloo Gibault 24-6 59 8
    9. Manley 27-4 36 10
    10. Pecatonica 26-4 31 NR

    Others receiving votes: Tuscola 17. Fulton 8. Catlin (Salt Fork) 6. Nokomis 6. Casey-Westfield 3. Winchester-West Central 2. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2. Chicago Marshall 2. South Beloit 1. Augusta Southeastern 1. Scales Mound 1.

    ———
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.