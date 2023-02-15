Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll (FINAL POLL)
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (14)
|28-1
|149
|1
|2. Moline (1)
|28-3
|134
|2
|3. Joliet West
|25-5
|115
|3
|4. Kenwood
|24-6
|101
|4
|5. Hinsdale Central
|28-3
|88
|5
|6. Brother Rice
|27-4
|61
|6
|7. Curie
|19-11
|54
|9
|8. New Trier
|26-4
|33
|NR
|9. Quincy
|24-4
|26
|10
|10. Whitney Young
|21-6
|21
|8
Others receiving votes: Downers North 17. Glenbrook North 10. Rolling Meadows 5. Belleville East 5. Bolingbrook 2. Glenbard North 1. St. Rita 1. Oswego East 1. Proviso East 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Metamora (7)
|27-2
|142
|1
|(tie) Simeon (8)
|26-3
|142
|2
|3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|27-3
|112
|4
|4. Hillcrest
|25-3
|107
|3
|5. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|23-6
|84
|5
|6. Decatur MacArthur
|25-4
|55
|6
|7. Burlington Central
|25-5
|34
|10
|8. Richwoods
|22-5
|30
|7
|9. East St. Louis
|19-8
|28
|8
|10. Mt. Zion
|26-3
|27
|9
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 21. Lincoln 15. Hyde Park 13. Lemont 13. De La Salle 1. Kaneland 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fairbury Prairie Central (12)
|27-2
|164
|2
|2. Breese Central (3)
|25-4
|143
|3
|3. Normal University (1)
|22-8
|136
|4
|4. Princeton (1)
|29-2
|117
|1
|5. Columbia
|27-3
|86
|5
|6. St. Joseph-Ogden
|25-4
|74
|7
|7. Rockridge
|23-4
|56
|8
|8. Pontiac
|23-6
|48
|9
|9. Rockford Christian
|27-2
|30
|6
|10. Rockford Lutheran
|21-9
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 10. Teutopolis 10. Williamsville 9. Benton 7. Phillips 6. Pinckneyville 6. Nashville 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 5. Pleasant Plains 3. Massac County 1. Kankakee (McNamara) 1. Vienna 1. Macomb 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (11)
|26-0
|142
|1
|2. Illini Bluffs (1)
|26-4
|116
|4
|3. Altamont
|24-4
|99
|2
|4. Centralia Christ Our Rock (3)
|28-1
|98
|5
|5. Camp Point Central (1)
|24-4
|96
|7
|6. Jacksonville Routt
|24-3
|91
|3
|7. New Berlin
|24-6
|63
|6
|8. Waterloo Gibault
|24-6
|59
|8
|9. Manley
|27-4
|36
|10
|10. Pecatonica
|26-4
|31
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 17. Fulton 8. Catlin (Salt Fork) 6. Nokomis 6. Casey-Westfield 3. Winchester-West Central 2. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2. Chicago Marshall 2. South Beloit 1. Augusta Southeastern 1. Scales Mound 1.
