Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class B=

Subdistrict B-1=

Norris 63, Crete 24

Subdistrict B-2=

Plattsmouth 47, Nebraska City 43

Subdistrict B-3=

Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Omaha Mercy 14

Omaha Skutt Catholic 81, Ralston 15

Subdistrict B-4=

Bennington 60, Elkhorn 48

Subdistrict B-5=

Blair 54, Schuyler 16

Subdistrict B-6=

Seward 53, Hastings 27

Subdistrict B-7=

Grand Island Northwest 45, Lexington 24

Subdistrict B-8=

Scottsbluff 65, Alliance 34

Sidney 70, Gering 34

___

