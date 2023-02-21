Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class B=
Subdistrict B-1=
Norris 63, Crete 24
Subdistrict B-2=
Plattsmouth 47, Nebraska City 43
Subdistrict B-3=
Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Omaha Mercy 14
Omaha Skutt Catholic 81, Ralston 15
Subdistrict B-4=
Bennington 60, Elkhorn 48
Subdistrict B-5=
Blair 54, Schuyler 16
Subdistrict B-6=
Seward 53, Hastings 27
Subdistrict B-7=
Grand Island Northwest 45, Lexington 24
Subdistrict B-8=
Scottsbluff 65, Alliance 34
Sidney 70, Gering 34
