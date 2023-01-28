AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capital 66, Middleton 62

Council 59, Salmon River 33

Council 60, Meadows Valley 7

Hillcrest 76, Bonneville 57

Kellogg 44, Priest River 26

Lakeside 77, Kootenai 45

Lewiston 52, Clarkston, Wash. 40

Mackay 43, Challis 40

Madison 61, Pocatello 58

Minico 46, Canyon Ridge 36

Montverde Academy, Fla. 76, Owyhee 40

Moscow 63, Lakeland 61

Mountain Home 56, Wood River 49

Notus 62, Riverstone International School 46

Preston 49, Highland 37

Rimrock 59, Idaho City 49

Skyline 58, Idaho Falls 51

Timberline 58, Boise 50

Twin Falls 59, Burley 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Prairie vs. Potlatch, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

