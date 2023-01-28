Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capital 66, Middleton 62
Council 59, Salmon River 33
Council 60, Meadows Valley 7
Hillcrest 76, Bonneville 57
Kellogg 44, Priest River 26
Lakeside 77, Kootenai 45
Lewiston 52, Clarkston, Wash. 40
Mackay 43, Challis 40
Madison 61, Pocatello 58
Minico 46, Canyon Ridge 36
Montverde Academy, Fla. 76, Owyhee 40
Moscow 63, Lakeland 61
Mountain Home 56, Wood River 49
Notus 62, Riverstone International School 46
Preston 49, Highland 37
Rimrock 59, Idaho City 49
Skyline 58, Idaho Falls 51
Timberline 58, Boise 50
Twin Falls 59, Burley 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Prairie vs. Potlatch, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/