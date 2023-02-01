AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 55, Southfield Christian 27

Allen Park Cabrini 50, Royal Oak Shrine 40

Allendale 32, Hopkins 25

Alma 64, Chesaning 51

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Dearborn Divine Child 32

Ann Arbor Pioneer 42, Monroe 27

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 47, Dryden 34

Beal City 47, Roscommon 21

Beaverton 36, Pinconning 10

Bedford 46, Dexter 38

Benzie Central 51, Buckley 30

Big Rapids 38, Cadillac 32

Blissfield 56, Morenci 18

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 32, Waterford Our Lady 31

Bridgman 34, Lawton 17

Bronson 58, Jonesville 31

Brownstown Woodhaven 43, Taylor 33

Burr Oak 55, Pittsford 35

Calhoun Christian 36, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 25

Caro 57, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 12

Carson City-Crystal 40, Blanchard Montabella 27

Cedar Springs 62, Howard City Tri-County 40

Centreville 47, Marcellus 31

Chelsea 89, Jackson 28

Climax-Scotts 38, Bellevue 16

Coldwater 46, Olivet 34

Colon 61, North Adams-Jerome 14

ADVERTISEMENT

Concord 39, Homer 37

Dansville 37, Mason 24

Decatur 48, Hartford 43

Detroit Cesar Chavez 35, Michigan Math and Science 33

Detroit Community 29, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 23

Dowagiac Union 53, Cassopolis 49

East Jordan 36, Pickford 19

Ewen - Trout Creek 60, Hurley, Wis. 56

Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Bloomfield Hills Marian 10

Sports

  • AP source: Broncos get Payton as coach in deal with Saints

  • James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT

  • Brother vs. brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl showdown

  • Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach

    • Flint Powers 57, Davison 41

    Flushing 46, Corunna 20

    Fowler 51, Portland St. Patrick 44

    Fruitport Calvary Christian 53, West Michigan Aviation 38

    GR Sacred Heart 32, Kent City Algoma Christian 27

    Garden City 54, Redford Union 32

    Gibraltar Carlson 41, Dearborn Edsel Ford 28

    Goodrich 43, Linden 27

    Grand Blanc 55, Bay City Central 11

    Grand Haven 44, Zeeland West 33

    Grand Ledge 54, East Lansing 47

    Grand Rapids South Christian 44, Caledonia 36

    Grandville 58, Mattawan 31

    Grant 62, Fremont 52

    Grass Lake 52, Brooklyn Columbia Central 39

    Greenville 61, Ionia 28

    Grosse Pointe North 45, Port Huron 22

    Harbor Beach 42, Brown City 36

    Hazel Park 38, Clinton Township Clintondale 27

    Hemlock 67, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 28

    Hillsdale Academy 48, Athens 41

    Holland Black River 34, North Muskegon 30

    Holt 55, DeWitt 53

    Howell 50, Canton 45

    Hudson 41, Adrian Madison 28

    Imlay City 49, Armada 13

    Ithaca 59, Midland Bullock Creek 51

    Jackson Christian 34, Camden-Frontier 20

    Jackson Christian 37, Marion, Wis. 20

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jackson Northwest 61, St. Johns 32

    Kent City 55, Sparta 33

    Kingsley 55, Frankfort 41

    Lake City 53, Leroy Pine River 20

    Lake Fenton 70, Swartz Creek 12

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Baraga 31

    Lake Orion 41, Oxford 28

    Lansing Catholic 40, Lowell 36

    Lansing Christian 42, Burton Genesee Christian 38

    Lawrence 41, Bangor 33

    Lenawee Christian 54, Britton-Deerfield 26

    Litchfield 53, Tekonsha 18

    Livingston Christian 28, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 24

    Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 46, Utica Eisenhower 40

    Manistee Catholic Central 45, Mesick 19

    Maple City Glen Lake 58, Leland 16

    Maplewood Baptist 38, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 37

    Marshall 54, Portage Central 39

    Martin 43, Berrien Springs 38

    Mason County Central 39, Montague 32

    McBain 51, Evart 35

    McBain Northern Michigan Christian 61, Boyne Falls 9

    Memphis 26, Ubly 19

    Midland Calvary Baptist 60, Tawas 28

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Midland Dow 54, Saginaw 48

    Milford 35, Walled Lake Northern 27

    Millington 40, St. Louis 30

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 46, Merrill 17

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 42, Ludington 39

    Napoleon 42, Onsted 33

    Negaunee 44, Gladstone 38

    North Branch 36, Almont 23

    North Farmington 53, Birmingham Groves 34

    Northville 37, Hartland 30

    Ortonville Brandon 53, Holly 36

    Ovid-Elsie 53, Laingsburg 31

    Owosso 57, Flint Kearsley 23

    Pewamo-Westphalia 45, Potterville 33

    Portland 64, Fowlerville 30

    Quincy 43, Union City 30

    Ravenna 31, Remus Chippewa Hills 28

    Reed City 47, Manistee 41

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 38, Troy Athens 17

    Romulus 52, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 3

    Saginaw Arthur Hill 51, Lapeer 33

    Saginaw Swan Valley 49, Kingston 37

    Salem 58, Plymouth 31

    Saline 61, Ann Arbor Huron 46

    South Lyon East 43, White Lake Lakeland 33

    Spring Lake 66, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 27

    Springport 58, Reading 28

    St. Catherine 43, Warren Regina 25

    St. Charles 52, Breckenridge 35

    St. Clair 47, Fraser 42

    Stanton Central Montcalm 48, Charlotte 36

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Summit Academy North def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit

    Tecumseh 63, Pinckney 40

    Three Rivers 66, Portage Northern 46

    Vestaburg 42, Ashley 32

    Waldron 50, Battle Creek St. Philip 35

    Warren Cousino HS 41, Marysville 36

    Warren Fitzgerald 57, Warren Woods Tower 34

    Watervliet 42, Schoolcraft 31

    Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 37, Ferndale University 20

    Whiteford 48, Dundee 22

    Whitmore Lake 54, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 31

    Wyandotte Roosevelt 53, Southgate Anderson 5

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 52, Muskegon Orchard View 14

    Yale 38, Richmond 19

    Ypsilanti 41, Adrian 32

    Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 67, Plymouth Christian 32

    Zion Christian 50, Muskegon Catholic Central 27

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Burton St. Thomas More vs. Kimball New Life Christian, ccd.

    Byron vs. Burton Bentley, ccd.

    Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, ccd.

    Detroit Public Safety vs. Detroit Jalen Rose, ccd.

    Detroit University Science vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.

    Lansing Everett vs. Lansing Waverly, ccd.

    Mount Morris vs. Genesee, ccd.

    Southfield Manoogian vs. Merritt Academy, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.