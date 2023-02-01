Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 55, Southfield Christian 27
Allen Park Cabrini 50, Royal Oak Shrine 40
Allendale 32, Hopkins 25
Alma 64, Chesaning 51
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Dearborn Divine Child 32
Ann Arbor Pioneer 42, Monroe 27
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 47, Dryden 34
Beal City 47, Roscommon 21
Beaverton 36, Pinconning 10
Bedford 46, Dexter 38
Benzie Central 51, Buckley 30
Big Rapids 38, Cadillac 32
Blissfield 56, Morenci 18
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 32, Waterford Our Lady 31
Bridgman 34, Lawton 17
Bronson 58, Jonesville 31
Brownstown Woodhaven 43, Taylor 33
Burr Oak 55, Pittsford 35
Calhoun Christian 36, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 25
Caro 57, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 12
Carson City-Crystal 40, Blanchard Montabella 27
Cedar Springs 62, Howard City Tri-County 40
Centreville 47, Marcellus 31
Chelsea 89, Jackson 28
Climax-Scotts 38, Bellevue 16
Coldwater 46, Olivet 34
Colon 61, North Adams-Jerome 14
Concord 39, Homer 37
Dansville 37, Mason 24
Decatur 48, Hartford 43
Detroit Cesar Chavez 35, Michigan Math and Science 33
Detroit Community 29, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 23
Dowagiac Union 53, Cassopolis 49
East Jordan 36, Pickford 19
Ewen - Trout Creek 60, Hurley, Wis. 56
Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Bloomfield Hills Marian 10
Flint Powers 57, Davison 41
Flushing 46, Corunna 20
Fowler 51, Portland St. Patrick 44
Fruitport Calvary Christian 53, West Michigan Aviation 38
GR Sacred Heart 32, Kent City Algoma Christian 27
Garden City 54, Redford Union 32
Gibraltar Carlson 41, Dearborn Edsel Ford 28
Goodrich 43, Linden 27
Grand Blanc 55, Bay City Central 11
Grand Haven 44, Zeeland West 33
Grand Ledge 54, East Lansing 47
Grand Rapids South Christian 44, Caledonia 36
Grandville 58, Mattawan 31
Grant 62, Fremont 52
Grass Lake 52, Brooklyn Columbia Central 39
Greenville 61, Ionia 28
Grosse Pointe North 45, Port Huron 22
Harbor Beach 42, Brown City 36
Hazel Park 38, Clinton Township Clintondale 27
Hemlock 67, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 28
Hillsdale Academy 48, Athens 41
Holland Black River 34, North Muskegon 30
Holt 55, DeWitt 53
Howell 50, Canton 45
Hudson 41, Adrian Madison 28
Imlay City 49, Armada 13
Ithaca 59, Midland Bullock Creek 51
Jackson Christian 34, Camden-Frontier 20
Jackson Christian 37, Marion, Wis. 20
Jackson Northwest 61, St. Johns 32
Kent City 55, Sparta 33
Kingsley 55, Frankfort 41
Lake City 53, Leroy Pine River 20
Lake Fenton 70, Swartz Creek 12
Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Baraga 31
Lake Orion 41, Oxford 28
Lansing Catholic 40, Lowell 36
Lansing Christian 42, Burton Genesee Christian 38
Lawrence 41, Bangor 33
Lenawee Christian 54, Britton-Deerfield 26
Litchfield 53, Tekonsha 18
Livingston Christian 28, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 24
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 46, Utica Eisenhower 40
Manistee Catholic Central 45, Mesick 19
Maple City Glen Lake 58, Leland 16
Maplewood Baptist 38, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 37
Marshall 54, Portage Central 39
Martin 43, Berrien Springs 38
Mason County Central 39, Montague 32
McBain 51, Evart 35
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 61, Boyne Falls 9
Memphis 26, Ubly 19
Midland Calvary Baptist 60, Tawas 28
Midland Dow 54, Saginaw 48
Milford 35, Walled Lake Northern 27
Millington 40, St. Louis 30
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 46, Merrill 17
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 42, Ludington 39
Napoleon 42, Onsted 33
Negaunee 44, Gladstone 38
North Branch 36, Almont 23
North Farmington 53, Birmingham Groves 34
Northville 37, Hartland 30
Ortonville Brandon 53, Holly 36
Ovid-Elsie 53, Laingsburg 31
Owosso 57, Flint Kearsley 23
Pewamo-Westphalia 45, Potterville 33
Portland 64, Fowlerville 30
Quincy 43, Union City 30
Ravenna 31, Remus Chippewa Hills 28
Reed City 47, Manistee 41
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 38, Troy Athens 17
Romulus 52, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 3
Saginaw Arthur Hill 51, Lapeer 33
Saginaw Swan Valley 49, Kingston 37
Salem 58, Plymouth 31
Saline 61, Ann Arbor Huron 46
South Lyon East 43, White Lake Lakeland 33
Spring Lake 66, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 27
Springport 58, Reading 28
St. Catherine 43, Warren Regina 25
St. Charles 52, Breckenridge 35
St. Clair 47, Fraser 42
Stanton Central Montcalm 48, Charlotte 36
Summit Academy North def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit
Tecumseh 63, Pinckney 40
Three Rivers 66, Portage Northern 46
Vestaburg 42, Ashley 32
Waldron 50, Battle Creek St. Philip 35
Warren Cousino HS 41, Marysville 36
Warren Fitzgerald 57, Warren Woods Tower 34
Watervliet 42, Schoolcraft 31
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 37, Ferndale University 20
Whiteford 48, Dundee 22
Whitmore Lake 54, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 31
Wyandotte Roosevelt 53, Southgate Anderson 5
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 52, Muskegon Orchard View 14
Yale 38, Richmond 19
Ypsilanti 41, Adrian 32
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 67, Plymouth Christian 32
Zion Christian 50, Muskegon Catholic Central 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burton St. Thomas More vs. Kimball New Life Christian, ccd.
Byron vs. Burton Bentley, ccd.
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, ccd.
Detroit Public Safety vs. Detroit Jalen Rose, ccd.
Detroit University Science vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.
Lansing Everett vs. Lansing Waverly, ccd.
Mount Morris vs. Genesee, ccd.
Southfield Manoogian vs. Merritt Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/