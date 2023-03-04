AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cooper 48, Ryle 42

KHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Region 1=

Mayfield 46, Murray 43, OT

McCracken County (Paducah) 57, Carlisle Co. 40

Region 3=

Owensboro 95, Butler Co. 77

Owensboro Catholic 73, Breckinridge Co. 61

Region 6=

Lou. DeSales 52, Evangel Christian 48

Lou. Jeffersontown 52, Lou. Butler 49

Region 11=

Frederick Douglass 74, Madison Central 55

Lexington Catholic 48, Great Crossing 43

Region 13=

Corbin 58, Barbourville 34

North Laurel 63, South Laurel 44

Region 14=

Breathitt Co. 53, Hazard 51

Perry Co. Central 65, Letcher County Central 62

Region 15=

Martin County 80, Lawrence Co. 71

Pikeville 50, Pike Co. Central 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.