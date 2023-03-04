March 5, 2023 GMT
Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cooper 48, Ryle 42
KHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Region 1=
Mayfield 46, Murray 43, OT
McCracken County (Paducah) 57, Carlisle Co. 40
Region 3=
Owensboro 95, Butler Co. 77
Owensboro Catholic 73, Breckinridge Co. 61
Region 6=
Lou. DeSales 52, Evangel Christian 48
Lou. Jeffersontown 52, Lou. Butler 49
Region 11=
Frederick Douglass 74, Madison Central 55
Lexington Catholic 48, Great Crossing 43
Region 13=
Corbin 58, Barbourville 34
North Laurel 63, South Laurel 44
Region 14=
Breathitt Co. 53, Hazard 51
Perry Co. Central 65, Letcher County Central 62
Region 15=
Martin County 80, Lawrence Co. 71
Pikeville 50, Pike Co. Central 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/