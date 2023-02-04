AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Artesia 44, Goddard 38, OT

Aztec 61, Shiprock 56

Carlsbad 58, Hobbs 29

Gallup 67, Bloomfield 53

Hope Christian 79, Bernalillo 72

Hot Springs 60, Hatch Valley 21

Kirtland Central 63, Miyamura 47

NMSD 45, Metro Deaf School, Minn. 30

Pine Hill 60, Evangel Christian 58

Roswell 63, Clovis 60

Santa Fe Indian 55, West Las Vegas 53

St. Michael’s 87, Raton 40

St. Pius X 50, Belen 37

Valencia 80, Grants 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.